Brace for showers, floods, Met Office warns

Tobago and East Trinidad have been warned to brace for showers this morning.
The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) yesterday issued an adverse weather alert—yellow level for Trinidad and Tobago.
The alert, issued at 2 p.m., said the inclement weather would have started at 10 p.m. last night and end at 5 p.m. today.
The TTMS said there is a 70 per cent chance of intermittent showers and isolated thunderstorms associated with the influx of Equatorial moisture.
This activity is expected to peak early this morning and favour Tobago and eastern Trinidad, it stated.
It said street flooding is likely in heavy downpours and gusty winds in excess of 55 km/hr can accompany showers and thunderstorms.
There were brief isolated showers across T&T yesterday.
The TTMS recorded 4.6mm of rainfall in Piarco yesterday.
Citizens were warned to be alert for cloud to ground lightning activity and not to venture into floodwaters. Monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt, the TTMS said.