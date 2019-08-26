SOME regional flights have been cancelled, while neighbouring Barbados was all but shut down by 10 a.m. yesterday, as Tropical Storm Dorian continued its approach towards the Lesser Antilles.
While Trinidad and Tobago is not poised to be severely affected by Dorian, some rainfall, wind and thunderstorms may occur from the storm’s outer bands, as it affected Barbados last night into today.
The United States National Hurricane Centre had up to yesterday evening maintained its warning that Dorian could strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday morning, leading to a hurricane warning being issued in St Lucia.
T&T Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was also affected by Dorian and returned from Barbados early yesterday morning, ahead of the planned shutdown of air transportation, a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister advised.
Rowley and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley witnessed the signing of an energy-based memorandum of understanding between the two countries last Saturday.