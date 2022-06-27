Brasso Venado radar is blind

What does the lack of a functioning radar facility at Brasso Venado signify for the country?
Meteorologist Gary Benjamin explained the importance of the radar, particularly during the wet and hurricane seasons, to the Express recently.
The radar, according to Benjamin, is a vital instrument for weather forecasting, particularly nowcasting, which provides meteorologists with real-time comprehensive information.
“With the radar down, forecasters will have to work much harder,” he added. “They will have to be more observant and look at everything much more attentively.”
According to Benjamin, the radar location is Trinidad’s sole one that works as an additional tool with our satellite system.
“For instance, you have a microscope and a magnifying glass.
“The satellite provides a broad picture, but the radar enables us to spot anything coming from a closer distance. We’ll be on greater alert once it gets in at a particular distance from us,” Benjamin added, “so we can get a better look and view of what’s going on in the sky.”
Although the radar is not functioning now, Benjamin assures the public that they have nothing to worry about. He claims that forecasters have been analysing and reporting weather without radar for quite some time. This is accomplished, according to Benjamin, using satellite data as well as forecasters’ talent and expertise.
“As meteorologists, it is what we are prepared for,” said Benjamin, who has worked in the field for over 40 years. While anybody may look at these images on various weather websites and make their own conclusions, meteorologists make estimates and forecasts based on the atmosphere and information gathered.
“You may be a highly skilled carpenter without many tools,” Benjamin said, “but if you have better tools, you will construct that much better.”
“Back in the day, we had a radar in Tobago that covered both Trinidad and Tobago.” It was an old Mitsubishi radar that had been deactivated when the company ceased producing it. They are a contemporary network of Doppler radars that span the Caribbean. “The Met Office found that employing a radar makes the process much more exact and simpler to deal with, resulting in a better product for the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he added.
On June 1, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) posted an update on its Facebook page on maintenance work at the Brasso Venado radar site.
The radar requires replacement parts, which cannot be sourced locally and must be manufactured abroad. In addition to the electrical maintenance, mechanical issues are also being addressed.
The Government of Trinidad and Tobago, through the Ministry of Public Utilities, has secured funding to refurbish the radar station and is working assiduously to address these issues, TTMS said.