Famed cricketer Dwayne Bravo has expressed his concern about rising crime, saying, “It is painful to see what Trinidad and Tobago is becoming.”
Speaking at the launch of his DJ Bravo 47 All White charity event on Tuesday evening, at the Queen’s Hall Garden Theatre, St Ann’s, he said: “Growing up, T&T was not like this. We were able to do anything with our friends and not have to worry about running and hiding from gunshots.”
The annual event, which was forced into hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place on Friday, September 16 and will this year benefit the Credo Foundation for Justice, a transitional facility for boys.
Bravo also expressed concern for the abandonment of children, missing young girls, gun violence, the lack of job opportunities and the lack of sports infrastructure, and said citizens must work together to make the place a better one.
“We have a responsibility to help and uplift each other. Let us take ownership of our country, develop communities, take care of each other, be kind and raise more champions,” he said.
The DJ Bravo 47 event was a vision that Bravo had and executed six years ago, using money from his own pocket.
He is happy to see that, since then, a number of sponsors have come on board, and is looking forward to embracing even more this year.
Bravo said he got the chance to visit the Credo Foundation at its Nelson Street, Port of Spain, base last week, with 47’s media liaison and event manager Krystal Joseph, even before conferring with his 47 team—that he wanted to assist the home.
“It was sad and inspirational at the same time,” he said of the visit.
“When you see what these children go through. Some are suffering from trauma.”
He said at the time of his visit, Credo’s psychiatric social worker and advocate Rhondamay Chin Slick was unaware that the home was going to be chosen.
“I still had to bring it before the (47 event) team. “I just said ‘we will look after the kids.”
The team consists of Bravo’s friend and fellow cricketer Kieron Pollard, Joseph and investors David Blanc and Adrian Chandler.
Bravo is well aware that his charity event is one of the most anticipated on the local social calendar, even saying it is one of “the best parties” held every year, but he didn’t want supporters to forget its goal.
“It puts food on the table of those in need and send children to school,” he said.
Chin Slick, who was in attendance at the launch, told the Express she was “ extremely appreciative of the gesture by DJ Bravo to gift us with proceeds of this event. It will go a long way in providing development programmes for the boys”.
While he preferred to hold the guest performer list close to his chest, the former West Indies cricket captain said patrons can expect to see, and party with some of their favourite cricketers and be entertained by some of this country’s top DJs.
Tickets for DJ Bravo 47 All White charity event go on sale from today.