BRAZEN BANDITS

The foreday robbery was so bold-faced that Web Source chief executive Lincoln Maharaj was moved to exclaim that criminals “have moved from pig foot and crowbar to cutting torches”.
Electronics, clothing and two Toyota Hiace panel vans were stolen from shipping company Web Source Ltd at their facility in Trincity early yesterday morning.
Up to last night, however, the police had recovered the two vans and some of the stolen items, which included speakers, printers and lighting fixtures.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, beaming over the performance of his charges yesterday evening, said: “Two vehicles and the contents of these vehicles were found in Laventille, and together with Snr Supt Roger Alexander of the Port of Spain Division and Snr Supt Francis and his team, they are currently working together to arrest those responsible.”
He said following the robbery, the police organised a dragnet and this led to the recovery of the two vans, one in Wharton Street, Laventille, at 10.45 a.m. yesterday, and the other in Sylbert Street, Laventille around 11 a.m.
Asked if the police were preparing for a possible uptick in robberies during the Christmas period, Jacob replied that they are.
“We will continue to maintain our presence on the road, day and night, and as we get additional resources, our grid system of patrols will be intensified so, for example, when something happened in Barataria recently, we were able to respond,” he said.
Security guard tied up
Police said that around 3 a.m., a security officer on duty at a guard-booth of the company, located at the Trincity Business Park, when the five bandits entered.
They quickly overpowered him and tied his hands and feet using tie-straps.
The five then entered the building using a blow-torch to cut open metal security barriers.
The men then helped themselves to flat-screen televisions, laptops, printers, speakers and other bits of high-end, brand name electronics.
The bandits also opened both vans and ripped out its dashboards as they tried to locate electronic tracking devices fitted to both vehicles. It was not known if they were successful.
The men then loaded the items into the vans and sped out of the compound.
The security officer was later able to free himself and call the police.
Worst fears realised
Web Source CEO Lincoln Maharaj later described what happened to the media.
He received a call from a security company at 4.30 a.m. and was first told that two vans were stolen.
He said he initially breathed a sigh of relief.
“I was comfortable knowing it was just two vans, but then my worst fears was realised,” he said.
He said he was comfortable thinking that the bandits would be unable to breach their security doors.
“I was then allowed onto the compound and I was able to see where bandits were able to surgically enter the building. They used a blow-torch to get through the shutter doors, which I think is a different scenario. I mean, we have moved from pig foot and crowbar to cutting torches,” he lamented.
He said he then viewed video footage of the men loading items into the van after attempting to disable both vehicles’ tracking devices.
He was unable to say how much in items had been stolen, but is taking steps to put through insurance claims for the stolen items to give customers their money back as quickly as possible.
He said he has since met with their security consultants, with a view to preventing a similar incident from happening again.
Asked if he thought the robbery may have been an “inside job”, he said it was too early to determine.
“Yes, there might be some revealing things that may have happened and then there are things that are questionable,” he said.
“We just need to be vigilant because when you think nobody looking at you, that’s when they are definitely looking for you,” he said.
Up to last night, the company was carrying out an audit to determine the value of the stolen items.