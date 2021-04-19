Brazil Covid variant ashore

THE Brazilian Covid Variant of Concern (P1) has been recorded in the local population.
The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed that the P1 variant was detected in a local Covid-19 patient who tested positive for the virus in Nariva/Mayaro.
According to the ministry’s news release, the local sample was sent to The University of the West Indies for genetic sequencing, where it was confirmed.
This is the first time a variant of concern has been recorded within the local population.
On March 10, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, during a Ministry of Health virtual news conference, confirmed that the P1 variant was detected in Trinidad and Tobago waters, but the person was aboard a vessel and was not allowed to enter the country.
Earlier this month, the B117 (the United Kingdom variant) was detected in five samples sent for genetic sequencing.
However, all five persons were also on board a vessel and not allowed to disembark.
Subsequently, the vessel left T&T on March 24.
In January, a repatriated national who travelled from the United Kingdom and was placed into state quarantine also tested positive for the Covid-19 UK variant of concern.
It has not been confirmed if there is local spread of the P1 variant however the ministry said the contact tracing required to restrict the spread of the variant had already begun.
According to the epidemiological update given during the Ministry’s virtual news conference on Saturday, the Nariva/Mayaro county recorded eight active cases, the least of all the counties.
Meanwhile, the P1 variant is presently causing havoc in Brazil, where the increase in cases has been deemed uncontrollable.
The Brazilian variant of concern was first detected in Japan in people who had travelled from Brazil last year.
According to an article published by Reuters, studies have shown the P1 variant to be as much as 2.5 times more contagious than the original coronavirus and more resistant to antibodies.
With the national rollout of vaccines, the population now has concerns over the vaccine’s efficacy against the new variant of concern.
According to the BBC, “A recent study suggests the Brazilian variant may be resisting antibodies in people who’ve already had Covid and should have some immunity. However, early lab results and real life data suggest the Pfizer vaccine can protect against the new variants, although slightly less effectively.”
On the other hand, in a media release last month, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) said, “With regard to the Brazil variant (P1), a recent study conducted by AstraZeneca suggests that the vaccine will work against the P1 variant from Brazil. The Brazilian regulatory authorities have assessed it and are so far satisfied by the results. So much so, that the Brazilian government has since approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in its population where the P1 variant is widespread and has ordered more than 200 million doses of AstraZeneca.”