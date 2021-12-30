BREAD PRICES RISE

Kiss Baking Company Ltd will be increasing the retail prices of some of its bread products by nine per cent and other bakeries are likely to follow suit in the next few months.
In a statement yesterday, the company said this price increase will take effect on January 10.
The increase comes one day after National Flour Mills (NFM) announced a hike in the wholesale price of flour by between 15 and 22 per cent, with the corresponding increase in the retail price to the consumer averaging 19 per cent.
Kiss Baking Company Ltd said flour represents a core ingredient in the manufacturing of bread and “as a result of this sharp increase (for flour), Kiss Baking Company Limited would like to advise that we will be increasing the retail prices of some of our bread products by an average of nine per cent.”
In September, Kiss had announced price increases for several of its products, citing escalating prices for materials by as much as 30 per cent. The company also said it was experiencing increases in shipping costs as a result of continuous strains on the supply chain worldwide because of Covid-19.
Its grain loaf, which was $16.75, had moved to $17; hot dog buns, which were $10.50, went to $11, and its jumbo hot dog buns, which were $14, increased to $14.50.
The company has not yet specified the price increases to come.
Linda’s working out logistics
Also commenting on the flour and bread price increases yesterday, owner of Linda’s Bakery, Peter George said a decision has not yet been made as to how much the prices of bread, pastries and cakes will go up.
“We are currently working out the logistics and will decide next week. Linda’s Bakery is going to do everything that we can to minimise the impact to our customers. I understand NFM’s position, this is not a surprise to us but we did not expect it so soon, because they cannot be expected to absorb everything, as it’s a global inflationary environment,” George said.
He said it’s going to be real challenge as it would not just be flour that would be increasing in the next couple of months. The cost of material globally is going up, he said.
“It’s a very tough situation and with the cost of items going up it can have a very destabilising effect on the country. The country is going to have to work through this, as there still are supply chain issues caused by the pandemic,” he added.
Increases down the road
Aboud Adam, owner of Adam’s Bagels located in Saddle Road, Port of Spain, said his bakery will be increasing prices, but not until the next four to five months.
“We will have to work out the price structure before an increase is done and that will take at least four to five months, so as it stands the regular pricing on the breads and pastries stays for now,” Adam stated.
And chief executive officer of Puff and Stuff bakery Gregory Laing said his prices will remain the same for now as his supplier is Nutrimix in Marabella.
While he suspects that they may announce a price increase in the foreseeable future, Laing noted that his company would await such an announcement and then move to suit.
“It is too soon to speculate and when we hear from our supplier should they increase, Puff and Stuff would not hike prices right away. We will use out all our stock on hand before we increase, but it would not be on all our items,” Laing added.