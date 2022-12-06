ON the anniversary of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) gaining control of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), there has been a mass exodus of 16 frontline members of the party.
And given the development, PDP leader Watson Duke, now the lone PDP member in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), is demanding fresh THA elections by January.
He made the call yesterday following the resignations of THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Deputy Chief Dr Faith B.Yisrael and 14 other THA members from his party.
“The people of Tobago need to elect an executive with a clear mandate, and not be governed by an executive that steals power with no mandate,” Duke said yesterday.
Saying that the resignations were unexpected, he slammed “Farley and friends” for the “cowardly act of abandoning the PDP mandate and Tobagonians for 30 pieces of silver”.
The latest development in the Duke-Augustine imbroglio comes exactly one year after PDP defeated the People’s National Movement’s Tobago arm at the THA polls.
In the December 6 election, the PDP won 14 seats while the PNM won one seat.
Duke, Augustine and 15 PDP members were sworn into office on December 9, 2021.
‘Independents’ rule
In a surprising move yesterday, Augustine announced the resignation of all THA secretaries and assistant secretaries from the PDP, as of December 1.
“I wish to inform the people of Tobago, and by extension Trinidad, that my colleagues and I in the Tobago House of Assembly have taken the collective decision to resign from the Progressive Democratic Party (sic) as of December 01, 2022,” he said via a media release.
“I wish to assure the people of Tobago that we remain completely focussed on the business of the Tobago House of Assembly and serving the people of Tobago. I also wish to state that this transition will be seamless and swift, and I will address this matter further in due course,” Augustine added.
Accompanying the media release was a document signed by Augustine and B.Yisrael, in which they stated that they will continue to serve the people of Tobago as independent members of the THA.
The document was undersigned by Terrance Baynes, Wane Clarke, Zorisha Hackett, Megan Morrison, Nigel Taitt, Tashia Burris, Sonny Craig, Trevor James, Ian Pollard, Certica Williams-Orr and Nathisha Charles-Pantin, Niall George, Orlando Kerr and Joel Sampson.
“We will continue to serve the people of Tobago as Independent members in full support of Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine and Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith B. Yisrael,” the secretaries vowed.
In September, Duke, then THA Deputy Chief Secretary, fired Augustine, B.Yisrael and Alicia Roberts-Paterson as PDP deputy political leaders.
This stemmed from Augustine announcement hours before that Duke’s position as deputy Chief Secretary would be reviewed, following a Facebook video in which Duke bashed the THA for not adequately taking care of the needs of the Roxborough Folk Performing group who had travelled to New York to perform at various cultural events.
A week later, Duke resigned as deputy Chief Secretary and was replaced by B.Yisrael.
Tobago ‘ambushed’ by resignations
In a statement yesterday, Duke said Augustine “and friends” did the honourable thing by resigning from the PDP “and giving all of Tobago a fresh chance to vote for change in the upcoming 2023 THA elections”.
“Tobago has been ambushed by Farley and Friends resignation from the PDP as it was not expected, since it was clear to all and sundry that after being elected on PDP slate my only and constant request was that they implement the mandate that got us elected, that is, people before politics,” Duke said.
He accused Augustine and others of abandoning the PDP mandate which made the party victorious in the THA election.
“...and they used their THA executive powers to muzzle the voice of the people, which is likened to the voice of God,” the PDP leader went on.
Duke said he saw firs-thand where small contractors and Tobago businessmen were made to bid for “paltry” contracts, while Trinidad contractors were given the lion’s share of the contracts.
“Over the last year, big dollars flowed like water in the wrong direction, prompting the Prime Minister to admit that all of the development budget of $300 million went back to Trinidad contractors without Tobago contractors being fully paid for what they were owed,” he added.
“Yes, Farley and friends chose to allocate $17.5 million on a weekend fete while CEPEP (Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme), reforestation and URP (Unemployment Relief Programme) workers continue to be paid late and thousands of Tobagonians are jobless and hopeless,” Duke said.