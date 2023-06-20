Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean yesterday, with forecasters saying it could pose a hurricane threat to the Lesser Antilles by Thursday and the Dominican Republic and Haiti by the weekend.
The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS), in a statement yesterday, said that the system poses no immediate threat to Trinidad, Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies.
It said Tropical Storm Bret was formed about 2,085 km east of the Southern Windward Islands at 5 p.m. yesterday.
The TTMS said it is closely monitoring Bret, which was located near 11.3N, 42.2W and moving west near 33km/h.
“This general forward motion is expected over the next few days.
“On this forecast track, the system is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles later this week,” it added.
Maximum sustained winds are near 65km/h with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast and Bret could become a hurricane in a couple of days.
The TTMS said it continues to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Bret.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said the Bret had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) at 5 p.m. yesterday as it moved west across the Atlantic at 21 mph (33 kph).
“Forecasters expect it to strengthen over the next two days, reaching Category 1 hurricane strength of 74 mph (120 kph) by Wednesday night.
“Because of wind shear, the storm is not expected to strengthen into a Category 2 storm,” the NHC said.
Bret “is forecast to strengthen and move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves,” it said.
There is a possibility the storm could turn north or continue west into the Caribbean and threaten the Dominican Republic, Haiti and other islands.
“Everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for this system and have their hurricane plan in place,” the centre said.
Tropical Storm Arlene, the first storm of the 2023 season, formed earlier this month.
It petered out after two days, never threatening landfall.