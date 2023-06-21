Bret no threat, but expect bad weather next 2 days

THOUGH posing no direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago up to late yesterday, Tropical Storm Bret was still expected to bring in some bad weather in the next 48 hours.

While Bret’s potential to develop into a hurricane was downgraded by most international weather stations by yesterday evening, Caricom neighbour Barbados was placed under storm watch.

A tropical storm watch means tro­pical storm conditions are “possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours”.

The T&T Meteorological Services (TTMS) said in its 5 p.m. update yesterday that “interests elsewhere in the Lesser Antilles should also monitor the progress of Bret as Tropical Storm Watches will likely be issued by other islands later tonight”.

“The TTMS wishes to underscore that this system poses no immediate threat to Trinidad, Tobago, Grenada and its Dependencies,” the update from meteorologist Jean-Marc Ram­persad said.

As at 5 p.m. yesterday, Bret was located about 1,350 kilometres east of the Windward Islands, centred near 12.2N 48.6W.

The system was moving west near 30 km/h, and “this general motion is expected over the next several days”.

At that time, Bret’s maximum sustained winds were near 75 km/h, with higher gusts.

“Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Bret is expected to be a Tropical Storm when it reaches the Lesser Antilles on Thursday 22nd June, 2023,” the TTMS said, noting a tropical storm watch was in effect for Barbados.

An update is expected from the TTMS at 6 a.m. today, “or sooner if warranted”.

The public is advised to continue to pay close attention to information issued by the TTMS by visiting www.metoffice.gov.tt or downloading the mobile app, by searching TT Met Office, or following the agency on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Bret may impact exams

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) also advised in a media release yesterday that it was monitoring Tropical Storm Bret as it approached the region.

“During and after the passage of this weather system, the safety and well-being of all our stakeholders is paramount,” the council said.

CXC urged all stakeholders to follow the safety directives provided by each government, and said it was “in dialogue with ministries of education across the region as it relates to the examinations which may be affected in their country”.

“For countries where their government has not ordered a cancellation of the examinations, all examinations are expected to be administered as normal,” the release added.

