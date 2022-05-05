BRIAN'S TRAGIC END

A little boy with big dreams living in abject poverty in Longdenville got a chance last weekend to spend the day at a swimming pool with his cousins.
Brian Jagessar, who was days away from his fourth birthday, drowned in that pool at Central Park, Balmain, Couva.
Brian was among the children whose difficult lives were featured in an Express story last year, detailing how many of them had no birth records and were therefore unable to attend school or be vaccinated. He however was in possession of a birth certificate when the Express visited last year.
In response to the article, the State took action, ensuring the other children got birth certificates, while others provided help to the parents to improve their living conditions.
Brian loved the water, said his mother, Reshma Jagessar, so relatives surprised him with a day out at a rented pool last Saturday.
But the happiest day in his life turned into a tragedy when Brian dived into the deep end of the pool and never resurfaced.
It took seven minutes for his father to jump in and retrieve his son’s body.
“We performed CPR and pumped his chest, but he was not breathing,” his mother cried.
The child was taken to the Couva District Health Facility where he was pronounced dead around 6 p.m.
Brian would have celebrated his birthday on Saturday.
He had planned a birthday party at his school tomorrow. The cake was ordered and his party bags were packed.
Brian entered his kindergarten classroom for the first time last month and soon became a favourite among teachers and his classmates.
And in a matter of months, the little boy who was full of life and full of promise would have been entering primary school and then on to the rest of his life.
Brian was the grandson of Kissoondai Camini Jagessar, mother of the eight children whose births had not been registered. Reshma Jagessar was her eldest child and the only one with a birth certificate.
What happened
In an interview with the Express yesterday, the 21-year-old mother of three said she worked all of last week so could have enough money to have a birthday party for her first-born son, Brian.
“Brian got a new camp (toy) from my friend and he asked if we can go to the river or a pool. But my cousin-in-law saw this place in Couva and rented it for the day. He paid for it. Brian was so happy he was getting to spend the day with his cousin. He was asking for that for a while. He had such a good time, he was so happy,” she said.
The family arrived at the pool around 1 p.m. Jagessar shared a series of videos from that day of Brian happily playing in the pool and with his cousins.
“We were ready to leave around 5.50 p.m. and Brian asked for some food. I went to get the food for him and his younger brother. I took out the food and turned around to look for him, he was not there,” she said.
Brian’s father, Miguel Balgobin, began a frantic search for the boy. And seven minutes later, Brian was spotted at the bottom of the pool.
“His father dive in and pull him out. We couldn’t revive him. My little boy just died,” Jagessar said.
Precious last moments
Jagessar said she had planned a birthday party for Brian this Saturday.
“He was a happy child. He was brave and would talk to anyone. Everyone loved him and he was bright. He loved school and I know my child would have had a bright future,” she said.
Jagessar recalled her last moments with the little boy last Saturday. “He kissed me and said, ‘Mom, I love you all in the world and in my heart and in the sky,’” she said.
The Express was greeted by Brian during a visit last year. The bright-eyed, well-mannered boy was brave and shared his dreams of going to school. He told the Express that he loved fishing and wanted to drive a van.
And with a heart-warming smile, Brian told the Express, “I want to write like that one day and go to school and have friends, too. I want to drive a big van.”
An autopsy is expected to be performed on Brian’s body today (Thursday). He will be laid to rest later this week.