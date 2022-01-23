‘Bribes paid for gun licences’

The Stanley John Report has detailed interviews with several police officers who spoke of rampant corruption in the Firearms Permit Section (FPS) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
As part of his investigation into the issuing of firearm user’s licences, retired justice of appeal Stanley John conducted in-person interviews with officers attached to the Firearms Permit Section.
In his report, John, who was appointed to enquire into allegations of corruption in the issuance of FULs by the then-Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC), expressed the view that in an organisation where discipline and integrity are the hallmarks, it was of “extreme gravity” that this “thriving well-oiled white-collar criminal enterprise” existed.
According to the report, which was submitted to the new PolSC last December, two known firearm dealers were given access to pending FUL applications and a former TTPS employee functioned as a conduit between the Firearms Permit Section and a senior police officer.
Several officers attached to the Firearms Permit Section said they were unclear about what the employee’s job portfolio entailed but followed instructions when access to confidential FUL application files was requested.
The following excerpts are first-hand signed accounts given to John during his investigation. The names of the officers have been deleted by the Express to protect their identities.
A senior officer who was attached to the Firearms Permit Section between January 4, 2021 and February 21, 2021 said he started paying attention to certain processes within the Firearms Permit Section when he noticed certain applications were being favoured and accelerated for approval. What he found unusual was the manner in which applications from dealers were being processed expeditiously.
He said during his brief tenure at the Firearms Permit Section, applications for FULs were brought in by firearm dealers on behalf of applicants. Two dealers he named stood out in this regard. The senior officer said he raised concerns and asked questions of the staff.
Delving deeper, he learnt that an applicant would go to a dealer and the dealer charged what is called a “processing fee”, in that the dealer would assist in gathering all the necessary documents required for processing the application.
Consequently, the senior officer said he started to implement measures of his own whereby he looked at the volume of applications coming in, identified the particular dealer and looked closely at the trends.
One of the things that stood out was that some of the applications via these two dealers were accompanied by a statement from the applicant’s spouse. The requirement that a spouse gives a letter of approval is part of the enquiry process and the investigator is required to meet with the spouse and record a statement from him/her.
The senior officer said he changed the practice and returned such files to the Investigator to obtain a full statement from the spouse.
He also received information that certain officers were requesting money to fast-track applications and he reported this to a manager.
Too much human traffic
The senior officer was asked by John whether he had raised this with the Commissioner and he admitted to a meeting once, but the meeting was not completed. He said he asked the Commissioner for another meeting to go into several aspects of the Firearms Permit Section, but the meeting never took place. Approximately 200 to 300 files were sent to the Commissioner for approval on a weekly basis, he said.
The senior officer said he made a recommendation for the transfer of a named police officer out of the Firearms Permit Section and a message did reach the Section that the officer be transferred, However, two days later the transfer was rescinded. He communicated with Human Resources only to be told instructions were given by a senior officer to rescind it.
The Firearms Permit Section was also plagued with a lot of traffic, with police officers not assigned to the Section frequenting the offices to enquire about the status of applications for third parties, the senior police officer said.
He said he put a stop to activity and asked for CCTV for the Section.
Thereafter, he heard talk that he was going to be transferred because he was “interfering with people business”.
Around the third week in February, he received a call from a former DCP requesting that he visit the DCP’s office. Accordingly, he visited the office where he was served with a letter of transfer from the Firearms Permit Section to the Police Complaints Division. No explanation was proffered for the transfer, he said.
Make $20,000 a week
A constable who served in the Firearms Permit Section from November 26, 2020 to July 23, 2021 explained the process for applications. He said after the FUL files were processed and returned to the Firearms Permit Section from the Division, they were placed in the vault and were later taken out either upon request made by a civilian attached to the Commissioner’s office, or at the behest of a First Division Officer.
He related an incident during his tenure at the Firearms Permit Section where a member of the T&T Defence Force applied for an FUL. The applicant visited the Firearms Permit Section to enquire into the status of the application and spoke to a CSR attached to the Unit, who informed the applicant that it was being processed.
The constable said he subsequently received a telephone call from the applicant who told him that an officer in the Firearms Permit Section (name given) suggested that an application for a Firearm User’s (Employee’s) Certificate (FUEC) be made on his FUL and requested $30,000 for doing so.
On another occasion, the constable received a call from a named applicant who told him that an officer in the Forearms Permit Section had requested $35,000 to assist him in obtaining a firearm. The constable said he raised the matter with the named officer who became extremely abusive and used expletives to him in the presence of a First Division officer, who remained silent.
On yet another occasion, the constable said he was approached by an inspector of police (name given) who told him that he can cause him to make $20,000 per week in relation to the issuance of firearms, if he were interested. This conversation took place in the presence of a third person (name given).
Old firearms not surrendered
An ASP who was assigned to the Section on February 19, 2021 said he is aware that firearm dealers bring applications directly to the Firearms Permit Section where they are processed, “because when I first met with the Commissioner, he said dealers can make requests for clients”.
The ASP indicated that during his earlier tenure in the Firearms Permit Section, when variations were granted, applicants were required to surrender older firearms, but that practice no longer obtains, with the result that an FUL holder can be in possession of several firearms.
And a retired inspector of police in his interview with John made reference to a file in the name of an applicant with initials GK which was given by a First Division officer to an investigator, He said the file was brought in by a well-known firearm dealer.
The file was handed to the officer on August 16 , 2021 with instructions to complete and return on August 17, 2021.
The firearm dealer frequented the Firearms Permit Section especially on Thursdays and Fridays when approval letters were being prepared for forwarding to the Commissioner for signature.
The dealer had access to different areas of the Firearms Permit Section. The inspector said he brought it to the attention of another officer who said, “Mr (name removed), that is bigger than me, you and even (name removed)”.
In another instance, an application by a businessman with initials BY for an FUL was filed in February 2021, with no certificate of character attached. The applicant was refused an FUL in 2001. The new application was recommended by the wife of a known firearm dealer. The retired inspector said he interviewed the applicant and subsequently received a call from the dealer informing him there was no need for a certificate of character.
The following day, according to the former inspector, he was summoned to the office of a First Division officer, where the known firearm dealer was present. In the presence of the dealer, the First Division officer instructed him to return the file to the him the next day.
Field for FULs uneven
A WP Sgt was transferred to the Firearms Permit Section on June 23, 2021. Her duties included advising and supervising personnel in the Section, taking over the Variation Unit and dealing with correspondences addressed to either (name removed) or the Commissioner concerning FUL issues. The WP Sgt stated there was no standard operating system in the Section and that anything done in the Section was based on instructions from a First Division officer and/or the Commissioner.
The WP Sgt said she heard that a senior officer had assigned Ms (name removed) to “oversee the Section”. She also said that Ms (name removed) gave instructions to both ASP Beddoe and her and she had to pass files on to her.
She related that the Section operated on requests from certain sources, including firearm dealers, who would submit a list of applicants for whom they wanted FUL approvals. She indicated that she had no input into which files were went to the Commissioner for approval. She further expressed the view that she believed that there were corrupt officers within the Section. She also indicated that the playing field for applying for FULs was very uneven.
Questionable database
A Sgt who worked at the Section from November 2018 to April 2021 noted when FUL files were approved by the Commissioner, and before they were returned to the Firearms Permit Section, they went to Admin, where the information was entered into a database.
He said the database was managed by the employee attached to the Office of the Commissioner but he did not know the purpose behind the database.
In relation to firearm dealers, the Sgt said he had the approval of the Commissioner to process applications for FULs brought in by firearm dealers.
While firearm dealers made applications on behalf of persons, the Sgt agreed that the Firearms Act did not provide for such applications to be made by dealers.
He also stated that a courier who works with a named firearm dealer would bring applications to the Section on behalf of persons applying for FULs. He said he was also aware that people paid dealers to file applications on their behalf.