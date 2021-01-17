Bridge with no owner

Heavy rainfall has for years led to flood waters over-topping the Lothians Bridge at Inverness Road, Borde Narve, Princes Town.
However, with four major Government bodies denying claim of jurisdiction over the area, residents are left bemused. The bridge has been disowned.
Videos sent to the Express by concerned residents show a river where the road crosses, during heavy rainfall.
“It’s dilapidated and, based on how it was constructed, the bridge was not meant to accommodate the volume of water that is now present in the ravine. During any kind of rainfall event, based on how this area is, if there’s rainfall north of us even, that water will come to this point. The bridge is an obstacle to water that accumulates and backs up in the areas surrounding it. The water is then destroying the roads and making it fall apart. This bridge is falling apart and it would have been impassable by now if someone in the area hadn’t put some concrete to keep it usable,” said one resident.
On several occasions, contact from those residing in the area was made with the Princes Town Regional Corporation to provide assistance. However, they were told that repair and maintenance of the bridge was not a responsibility of the corporation but instead of the Estate Management and Business Development Company (EMBD).
With no redress, citizens appealed for some action to be taken as the issues arising from the bridge’s status hampers everyday life.
“We need some kind of attention here even if it is simply to clean the ravine and the drainage in the area. There is so much siltation and loose earth that when it settles it actually looks as if it is a piece of land. Any kind of heavy rainfall it doesn’t even have to be for a long period of time. Once there is an appreciable amount of time.”
“A lot of people use the bridge every day, hundreds. The population in this street is higher up from us. You cannot cross the bridge during the flooding because half of the road is covered by water and you can’t see where you’re going. I wouldn’t take the chance to leave. We don’t go anywhere,” said the resident.
Silence from authorities
The Express contacted councillor for the area, Deryck Mathura, for a response. Mathura said the bridge remained the responsibility of the EMBD which falls under the line of the Ministry of Agriculture. He said the concerns raised by citizens were brought up in the council’s coordinating meetings with the relevant authorities prior to Covid-19. Since then, he said, the ministry’s representatives have not attended these meetings.
The Express contacted the EMBD and Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat for a response. Rambharat said he was unaware of the issue and directed the Express to the EMBD’s acting chairman. So we contacted the EMBD many times.
And got this response: “Thank you for your enquiry pertaining to the dilapidated bridge located in Princes Town.
“This advises that the responsibility for maintenance of bridges, drainage and roads are not the purview of EMBD. You may refer to the Ministry of Works and Transport and/or the regional corporation.”
The Express again contacted Mathura for confirmation. Mathura stated that if the EMBD relinquished its claim on the bridge, its responsibility remained that of the Ministry of Agriculture.
“Throughout all of our meetings, they were the ones responsible for the bridge. They would take notes and listen to the complaints so it must fall under their purview. That is what stands in the way of us at the corporation doing anything about, if it were our space, it would have been dealt with,” he said.
Speaking with personnel from an office of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Express was told that questions on this issue could not be answered if they were not sent through the ministry’s permanent secretary. An e-mail sent to the ministry’s corporate communications staff asked to confirm the ministry’s claim on the area and asked when residents should expect repairs.
Acknowledgment of the e-mail and the promise of a soon response was sent to the Express on Wednesday. To date, no formal response has been received.
The Express also contacted the Ministry of Works and transport. No response was received.
PROBLEM #2
Thirsty resident at Ablack Trace
In June 2020, the water lines of one thirsty resident in Ablack Trace, Beaucarro, went dry. And water never returned.
Having already paid the balance of the bill for the year of 2020 to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), the resident told the Express she has instead been forced to rely on the authority’s truck-borne water supply to survive.
Despite several reports to the authority in the past seven months, she said, the issue was not addressed by WASA.
“I have been without water in my line since June 2020. My bill for last year was paid in advance. This is a problem because my mom lives with me, she recently had major open-heart surgery and is 78 years old. The line is completely dry, two persons came and looked, no response so far and have to depend on truck-borne water supply,” said the resident.
According to the resident, a personal report on the matter was made to the authority’s office in Chaguanas in 2020. In addition, attempts were made to contact the Minister of Public Utilities for assistance via a letter. However, she was told that this was not his responsibility.
“Dear sir, my WASA line has been blocked/clogged for more than eight months. I have made repeated calls, visited the Chaguanas office and delivered a letter to the chief executive officer of WASA, all to no avail. I now ask for your intervention,” she wrote.
On two occasions, she added, her home was visited by a WASA dispatcher and engineer who assessed the situation. She was told that her line was likely subject to a choke that withheld the flow of water to her premises. Repairs were promised, however eight months later, nothing has materialised.
Thank you, Express
The Express contacted the authority for a response last week. Following these queries, an official representative told the Express that repairs to the customer’s line were being conducted on the morning of Monday, January 11.
“The customer’s service line is being renewed…, which will resolve the issue regarding her pipe-borne supply. Note that during the period of the issue with the customer’s connection, the authority provided a truck-borne supply upon request,” said the representative.
The resident confirmed her problem was being resolved.
“They came this morning and I told them I was even so grateful to even see them on my lawn. They said they would work to see that I can have water on my property by the end of the day. This is a blessing because one of our tanks was empty this morning. I am so grateful for everything and to the Express for helping,” she said.
