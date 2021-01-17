Bridge with no owner

Dear children of Angelys Marelis Boada Munoz. If you ever make it to Trinidad, your mama is buried at the Freeport Public Cemetery, near where she lived, worked, and died.

It is an unmarked grave, but we know the spot. And we will take you there.

Just so you know, your mother got dignified last rites, attended by five friends, two gravediggers, the driver of the hearse, and a lawyer who paid the funeral expenses.

It took 26 days for “Angel” to get that funeral last Saturday.