THE Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association (ASJA) yesterday headed a joint call on the Government to expedite its repatriation process of Trinidadian women and children held or living in camps in Syria, where they were “suffering”.
Joined by the heads and Imams of several Islamic bodies around Trinidad and Tobago, ASJA president general Haji Zainool Sarafat stated at a news conference that while process must be observed to ensure the safety of citizens of T&T, more efforts are needed to bring home a number of people considered “refugees” in camps particularly in Syria. Sarafat was among those stating that the majority of the affected were women and children, the latter of whom would have been taken out of T&T without their consent.
However, many of those children were now teenagers and were being abused in the camps, where they would have fought to survive, he said.
ASJA said the Islamic community is ready to support their “reintegration” into society but has called for attention to the repatriation process, saying the issue has gone on for too long and these children were getting older.
Speaking at the Markaz Al ASJA boardroom in Charlieville, Sarafat said ASJA may have appeared silent on the topic but that it has been working with other Islamic organisations, as well as made itself available to the Government, in seeking resolution.
ASJA general secretary Rahimool Hosein shared with the media a letter dated January 24, 2020, sent to then National Security Minister Stuart Young, from ASJA under deceased former president, Yacoob Ali.
In it, ASJA’s national executive sought Young’s “urgent intervention in the return to Trinidad of a number of Muslims, including women and children, who have been in the prison Hol camp in Syria”.
The letter stated that “while we hold no brief for any of these persons, our request is based solely on humanitarian grounds and international reports of the physical abuse to the inhabitants of these camps, especially for the children who are innocent victims in this whole ordeal”.
It noted that the Government had at the time set up a “Nightingale” project to look into the return of the “war prisoners”.
The 2020 letter also said that “it seems that more could be done to expedite the processing of refugees for a speedy return”.
Late 2018 into early 2019 saw increased reports of T&T nationals being detained by United States-backed Syrian forces fighting ISIS in northeast Syria.
Many hailed from Central and South Trinidad, as well as Diego Martin with reports of women and children ending up in Syria with local men involved in ISIS, while one local man was featured in an ISIS ‘magazine’. Many women and children reportedly live in temporary camps, said to be dangerous and lacking food, water, medical care and opportunities for education.
Collaboration, rehabilitation
In an updated statement yesterday, Hosein said ASJA was speaking for a number of Islamic organisations in that its position on the matter “remains the same”.
ASJA said it “feels comforted by the assurance given by the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs that the Government is ‘open to offers of collaboration to return to T&T the families of local men who went to fight for ISIS in Syria’.”
The statement said, “while we acknowledge that it can’t happen overnight, we politely remind that this matter has been pending for a while, we are of the view that the Government should move expeditiously, without compromising the security of the State, that these citizens should be facilitated with an early return to Trinidad and Tobago to rejoin their families on the basis of humanitarian grounds as other countries have done”.
It added:
“The ASJA expresses concern, especially for the refugee teenagers, that the longer they stay in the camps, the greater their potential for further contamination, making the task of rehabilitation and integration into our society more challenging.
“We trust and expect that such programmes to rehabilitate and integrate these members back into our society of Trinidad and Tobago shall be conducted with careful timelines who are versed and well-trained in the intricacies of what these members have been exposed to during their time away from our blessed and that we can be assured that at the completion of their respective times in these programmes that those members are fully integrated into our society.”
ASJA said it is “committed to render support emotionally and partner with them their induction into mainstream, moderate Islam, as practised by the members of ASJA”.
Islamic organisations supporting the repatriation call said provisions would be to assist returning nationals with accommodation and as much as support as possible to become productive members of society.
Hosein, as well as other Islamic leaders present, said the views expressed by ISIS and any person connected to such activities do not represent Islam as practised in T&T and were “not our culture”.