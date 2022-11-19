BRING CORRUPTION LAW NOW

Procurement Regulator Moonilal Lalchan is calling for the proclamation of the Procurement Act.
In contrast to the Government’s position that more work and consultation are required, Lalchan said there was no need for further consultation, and the act should be proclaimed first and then, if necessary, further amendments could be made.
“Give it (the act) a try, let’s see how it works and then we take it from there,” Lalchan said yesterday, in response to a question from Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye, chairman of the Joint Select Committee on Finance and Legal Affairs.
The Procurement Act was first passed in 2015 and amended in 2020.
Lalchan’s position was challenged by Government members Terrence Deyalsingh and Keith Scotland, both of whom reflected the position adumbrated by Attorney General Reginald Armour, who in June of this year, when citing concerns of the Judiciary, agreed that the country was not ready for the implementation of the legislation and that “more work and consultation were required if a workable piece of legislation was to be the anticipated outcome”.
Asked by Thompson-Ahye to give his view on the total re-examination of the act, along with a period of further stakeholder consultation, Lalchan said the Procurement Office (OPR) believed it had done sufficient stakeholder consultation across the board.
“Over 325 (stakeholder consultations were held) and that helped us to develop the regulations. And coming out of that, we would have made recommendations for amendments to the act. So we don’t believe we need further consultation.
“What we suggested is that we need to get the act proclaimed, see how it works and then if there are requirements for amendments over a period of time, we would pull all that information together and then suggest, through the Ministry of Finance, the relevant amendments....
“But without giving the legislation an opportunity to work, it is difficult to say that it would not work, and (to say whether) the level of criticisms that continue to come through...whether or not it is warranted. Because one of the members (of the committee) asked about corruption and putting people behind bars.
“Success (of this legislation) for the OPR board is not about how many people are put behind bars or are charged under the act, it is how many people actually are in compliance with the act. Because once you infringe (on the provisions) and you have court cases and so on, it is a whole set of public money going down the drain again. So if you have people complying with the act, it is what we consider to be success,” Lalchan said.
Deyalsingh and Scotland:
Address concerns of Judiciary
“I don’t think we should be rushing into full operationalisation without regard to the views of the Judiciary,” Deyalsingh said.
“You agree with me, sir, that the Judiciary would have a serious and critical role in the implementation and operationalisation of this act,” Scotland said.
Scotland asked whether it would not be “more prudent and sagacious” to have the concerns of this important stakeholder dealt with before proclamation.
Lalchan replied that the OPR responded to all those concerns (of the Judiciary) and was awaiting the response of the Attorney General to the OPR’s recommendations.
Scotland continued to press Lalchan, and eventually, Thompson-Ahye intervened, saying she wanted to remind Scotland that Lalchan was not being cross-examined in a courtroom and he should pass his questions through her.
Asked by Thompson-Ahye what was the most critical concern identified by the Judiciary, Lalchan said it was the number of potential complaints that would have to go through the courts and the possibility of creating bottlenecks at the court.
He said: “From our point of view, it is an uncertainty because one of the things that we can’t do is see through a crystal ball that we would have 10, 15, 20 or 100 complaints. Of course, in the initial stages, we expect them (complaints) to come to us, but there is a safeguard in terms of complaints having to go to the OPR.
“Then, you (the complainant) are heard at the level of the OPR; if you are dissatisfied, then you go to the Review Board, and if you are still dissatisfied at that stage, then you go to the court.... The Review Board was established for that reason, so that you protect (the Judiciary) from the number (of complaints) that will filter ultimately to the Judiciary.”
Lalchan: Medical
emergencies exempt
Asked by Deyalsingh whether public money distributed by a public body to a person, such as a grant, a pension or a subvention, would be subject to the legislation, Lalchan said the OPR will zero in on procurement activities and not go after those who benefit from flood grants, agricultural grants, etc.
Deyalsingh said there needed to be clarity on this since this appeared to be a matter of interpretation versus what the act states.
Deyalsingh said this would open a door because “busybodies will stymie the system...through challenge proceedings all the way to the Privy Council” as the courts seek to determine what is a public body, what is distributed by a public body to a person, and what is public money.
“I would place emphasis on what the Judiciary is saying,” Deyalsingh reiterated.
Lalchan stressed that in the legislation, the challenge proceedings were very restrictive and had to be filed within seven days after a contract was awarded. He said within 20 days after the award, there can only be an investigation (not a challenge).
Deyalsingh said there was currently a case of a patient awaiting open heart surgery where both the equipment and surgeon had to be sourced overseas.
“I am concerned that even seven days (set aside) for challenge proceedings...to save this woman’s life who is lying down at the North-Central RHA could lead to death...because another entity which wishes to do the operation could delay this by seven days,” Deyalsingh said.
However, Lalchan said based on the amendment to the act in 2020, the legislation exempted a number of services, including medical emergency services. Deyalsingh still insisted that this was imprecise.
Saving billions
One of the requirements of the legislation is that the OPR creates one database of pre-qualified contractors and suppliers that all public bodies have to use to source contractors and suppliers.
Lalchan said the first ministries to pre-qualify contractors and suppliers on the database was the Ministry of Works, and that WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) and T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) were also “way ahead” of the rest of organisations.
He said ordinary citizens could use this website as a directory in finding certified, qualified contractors and suppliers.
“If you misbehave, you can be taken off the list and you can be disqualified,” he said.
In response to a question, he said it would protect the public.
“Sometimes, you award contracts and you have upfront payments taking place and...some of the contractors walk away with your money and you cannot recover it because you can’t find them. So this is one of the safeguards that have been put in the legislation.” he said.
Deyalsingh wanted to know if an NGO (non-governmental organisation) receiving a subvention from the State, such as Horses Helping Humans, which receives $100,000 annually and which uses horses as therapy for autistic children, had to use the OPR registry if they wanted to hire a mason, a carpenter or a plumber. Lalchan said yes.
“I am glad that Mr Lalchan has put that in the public domain because I can see so many problems coming in from that,” Deyalsingh said.
Lalchan said: “That is enshrined in the regulations that were passed”.
Lalchan said studies done by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the European Commission suggested that there was a loss of between ten to 30 per cent in public spending through corruption.
Using the mean between ten and 30 per cent, Lalchan said: “So in Trinidad, if we suggest that 50 per cent of our budget...and we estimate that about $26 billion is spent, if we could save 20 per cent (lost through corruption), you are looking at a savings of $5.2 billion per year....Think about what we could do for the health sector, the roads, the infrastructure (with this money),” he said.