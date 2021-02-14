‘Bring foreign cops to probe suspects’ deaths’

THE Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) has called for the involvement of international and regional investigators to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two men while in police custody after they were arrested on suspicion of murdering Andrea Bharatt.
The Association said in a statement yesterday that such a move would prevent any concerns of there being any type of cover-up by police officers with regard to how the suspects, Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon, died.
In making reference to yesterday’s exclusive Sunday Express story into the circumstances of how Morris died, LATT said the article pointed to the existence of a video recording of his initial arrest.
“It describes the brutal interrogation of Mr Morris by heavily armed members of SORT (Special Operations Response Team) who kicked him over his head and body while he lay on the ground, with one officer striking him on his back with a flat object.
“An autopsy report prepared by Professor Hubert Daisley, the Express also reported, records that ‘there were multiple injuries of blunt force trauma covering most of the anterior chest wall, the abdomen and posterior chest/back, both upper limbs and lower limbs’.
“Prof Daisley is said to have concluded that Mr Morris died ‘from severe blunt force trauma to his chest, abdomen, limbs and skull’, and that the injuries sustained to his skull were fatal,” the Law Association said.
It added that the report put into question the accuracy of the explanation given by the police for Morris’ death while in police custody.
It also gives rise to the need for the institution of a prompt, thorough and independent criminal investigation into the possible murder of Morris.
These reports also give rise to concern over the circumstances in which Balcon died while in police custody, the release stated.
Further, LATT said it noted the involvement of foreign police personnel in the recent investigation into the DSS (Drugs Sou Sou) operation and that seeking outside help in those circumstances was no doubt appropriate given the alleged involvement of police officers.
“The circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Morris also call for outside, regional assistance in order that any concerns of a cover-up may be avoided.
“The Association calls upon the Minister of National Security and the Director of Public Prosecutions to do all within the remit of their respective offices to ensure that a thorough and independent investigation is promptly carried out into the deaths of Mr Morris and Mr Balcon,” LATT stated.
