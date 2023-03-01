Bring home mothers and kids first

UNITED STATES-based group Human Rights Watch (HRW) says if the Government is unable to bring home the more than 90 Trinidad and Tobago nationals detained in Syria all at the same time, it should start with the most vulnerable, including 56-plus children.

“And the Government should bring home the mothers also, since we know that family unity is always in the best interest of the children,” implored Jo Becker, advocacy director of HRW’s children’s rights division.