Bring home mothers and kids first

UNITED STATES-based group Human Rights Watch (HRW) says if the Government is unable to bring home the more than 90 Trinidad and Tobago nationals detained in Syria all at the same time, it should start with the most vulnerable, including 56-plus children.
“And the Government should bring home the mothers also, since we know that family unity is always in the best interest of the children,” implored Jo Becker, advocacy director of HRW’s children’s rights division.
The 90-plus T&T nationals are among 42,000 other foreigners from about 60 countries being held as Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) suspects, and family members in northeast Syria, by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
HRW held a media conference yesterday at Kapok Hotel, St Clair, to launch its new report, “Trinidad and Tobago: Bring Home Nationals from Northeast Syria”.
Attending yesterday’s launch were relatives of some of the detained women and children.
Among them was Tamjeed Ali, who said his six grandchildren were in Syria camps.
“The eldest one will be 14 in June. The youngest one is almost five,” he said.
Ali said the past four years had been traumatic for him and his family.
“My grandson is almost 14. They have been trying to take him for the past two years. Up to two weeks ago, I got these people (HRW) to talk to the United Nations to send a statement to the camp asking them to not take him. They have not taken him, but they took people around him,” Ali said.
Last month, the United Nations experts revealed that at least ten boys of various nationalities, some as young as 12 years old, were removed from the Roj camp on January 31 and were likely to be placed in prisons or other detentions camps.
Letters sent
Becker yesterday took issue with Attorney General Reginald Armour “suggesting” in a media release on Monday that HRW first contacted the Government for information on the detained T&T nationals on February 1.
She said the organisation wrote the Ministry of National Security on December 21, last year, asking for information on Government’s repatriation plans, so the group could reflect this information in their new report.
She said copies of the letter were also sent to the AG and the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.
She said HRW followed up with a further request for information in January.
She said, in separate letters sent on February 1 to the Ministries of National Security, the Attorney General and Foreign and Caricom Affairs, HRW indicated that they were travelling to T&T, and requested a meeting.
She said the letters were acknowledged but no meetings were “offered”. The group arrived in T&T over the weekend. Becker said on Monday morning, they again emailed all three ministries indicating that they were still willing to meet, however, there was also no “offer” of a meeting. The HRW team leaves T&T today.
‘Trinidad can do the same’
Associate crisis and conflict director at HRW Letta Tayler said she visited northeast Syria in 2018 and 2022, and on each of the visits she made multiple trips to camps and other detention centres holding foreigners, including T&T nationals.
She said while HRW recognised that there may be challenges in repatriating a large number of nationals, 37 countries, including neighbouring Barbados, have repatriated some, and in some cases, most, of their nationals.
“If Barbados can repatriate its nationals from Syria, surely mighty Trinidad can do the same,” she stressed.
Becker noted that 33 of the children detained in Syria were born in Syria. She said most were 12 or younger, while one, age three, was born in the Al-Hol camp.
“Children in the camps face extreme hardships, for one thing, there’s no formal schooling, so they’re missing out on years of education. Medical services are extremely poor. Over the last few years, hundreds of children have died from hypothermia, from malnutrition and from preventable diseases,” Becker lamented.