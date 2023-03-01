Bring home mothers and kids first

Letta Tayler

‘Family unity important’: Letta Tayler, associate director in the Crisis and Conflict Division of Human Rights Watch, and Jo Becker, advocacy director for the Children’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, during their human rights news conference yesterday at the Kapok Hotel. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

UNITED STATES-based group Human Rights Watch (HRW) says if the Government is unable to bring home the more than 90 Trinidad and Tobago nationals detained in Syria all at the same time, it should start with the most vulnerable, including 56-plus children.

“And the Government should bring home the mothers also, since we know that family unity is always in the best interest of the children,” implored Jo Becker, advocacy director of HRW’s children’s rights division.

The 90-plus T&T nationals are among 42,000 other foreigners from about 60 countries being held as Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) suspects, and family members in northeast Syria, by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

HRW held a media conference yesterday at Kapok Hotel, St Clair, to launch its new report, “Trinidad and Tobago: Bring Home Nationals from Northeast Syria”.

Attending yesterday’s launch were relatives of some of the detained women and children.

Among them was Tamjeed Ali, who said his six grandchildren were in Syria camps.

“The eldest one will be 14 in June. The youngest one is almost five,” he said.

Ali said the past four years had been traumatic for him and his family.

“My grandson is almost 14. They have been trying to take him for the past two years. Up to two weeks ago, I got these people (HRW) to talk to the United Nations to send a statement to the camp asking them to not take him. They have not taken him, but they took people around him,” Ali said.

Last month, the United Nations experts revealed that at least ten boys of various nationalities, some as young as 12 years old, were removed from the Roj camp on January 31 and were likely to be placed in prisons or other detentions camps.

Letters sent

Becker yesterday took issue with Attorney General Reginald Armour “suggesting” in a media release on Monday that HRW first contacted the Government for information on the detained T&T nationals on February 1.

She said the organisation wrote the Ministry of National Security on December 21, last year, asking for information on Government’s repatriation plans, so the group could reflect this information in their new report.

She said copies of the letter were also sent to the AG and the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.

She said HRW followed up with a further request for information in January.

She said, in separate letters sent on February 1 to the Ministries of National Security, the Attorney General and Foreign and Caricom Affairs, HRW indicated that they were travelling to T&T, and requested a meeting.

She said the letters were acknowledged but no meetings were “offered”. The group arrived in T&T over the weekend. Becker said on Monday morning, they again emailed all three ministries indicating that they were still willing to meet, however, there was also no “offer” of a meeting. The HRW team leaves T&T today.

‘Trinidad can do the same’

Associate crisis and conflict director at HRW Letta Tayler said she visited northeast Syria in 2018 and 2022, and on each of the visits she made multiple trips to camps and other detention centres holding foreigners, including T&T nationals.

She said while HRW recognised that there may be challenges in repatriating a large number of nationals, 37 countries, including neighbouring Barbados, have repatriated some, and in some cases, most, of their nationals.

“If Barbados can repatriate its nationals from Syria, surely mighty Trinidad can do the same,” she stressed.

Becker noted that 33 of the children detained in Syria were born in Syria. She said most were 12 or younger, while one, age three, was born in the Al-Hol camp.

“Children in the camps face extreme hardships, for one thing, there’s no formal schooling, so they’re missing out on years of education. Medical services are extremely poor. Over the last few years, hundreds of children have died from hypothermia, from malnutrition and from preventable diseases,” Becker lamented.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Duke eyes PoS mayor position

Duke eyes PoS mayor position

POLITICAL leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke says the party will contest all 14 corporations in the next local government elections, but he has his sights set on the Port of Spain mayorship.

Bring home mothers and kids first

Bring home mothers and kids first

UNITED STATES-based group Human Rights Watch (HRW) says if the Government is unable to bring home the more than 90 Trinidad and Tobago nationals detained in Syria all at the same time, it should start with the most vulnerable, including 56-plus children.

“And the Government should bring home the mothers also, since we know that family unity is always in the best interest of the children,” implored Jo Becker, advocacy director of HRW’s children’s rights division.

BOND CLEARS THE AIR

BOND CLEARS THE AIR

United States Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Candace Bond has explained that “senior Government officials” as referred to in the US Department of State Trafficking in Persons 2022 report are employees on the Government’s payroll who are accountable to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

In her first newspaper interview as US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Bond told the Express yesterday that human trafficking is a priority issue for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as the US Embassy in T&T.

Her castle on the hill

Her castle on the hill

Luise Kimme died far from her German motherland ten years ago. But she was far from alone. When the misery that is colon cancer finally claimed her body, Kimme was in the living room of her Tobago home, looking out to Mt Irvine Bay, surrounded by her art and her beloved dogs.

‘Madness’

‘Madness’

PARENTS, residents and vendors are pleading with authorities to address a situation where a “violent” mentally ill man is causing distress at St Michael’s Anglican Primary School in Princes Town and throughout the wider community.

The man, who positions himself daily at the front of the school, has been deemed by several to be a serious threat to the well-being of children and locals alike.

Recommended for you