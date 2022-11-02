There have been mixed responses from the business community to the implementation of increased as well as joint police and army patrols in communities as a measure to reduce crime.
The measure took immediate effect following a meeting of the National Security Council on Monday, following a bloody weekend that saw the country’s murder toll cross the 500 mark.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh said he was “cautiously optimistic” that the increased security presence would have a positive impact.
Singh said the business community has become frustrated as they are not only being targeted at their businesses but also in their homes.
He said it is worrying that the country’s murder toll has been predicted to hit a record high this year unless something is done to take control of the situation.
Singh said he had already noticed an increase in patrols, particularly by municipal police, in the downtown San Fernando area.
“We believe that this will go a long way in apprehending criminals and slowing down the criminal activity,” he said.
“What we notice is that any time the army comes out to support the Police Service, it becomes a more serious stamp on the criminal element...”
Singh however hoped the measure continues long term.
“Whenever a new plan is announced from a crime perspective, it starts out very aggressive but somehow it tends to die down in vitality over time. We sincerely hope...that this momentum which starts today (Tuesday) will continue not only to Christmas but to Carnival as the youths tend to be excited to retrieve valuables from innocent citizens to partake of their own festivities,” he added.
Good initiative
President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud said joint police and Defence Force patrols would serve to put the public more at ease.
“I have a lot of faith in the Defence Force. They are a well-run organisation based upon military principles. They have a very good management structure where they have the power to promote, demote and hold their officers accountable. As a result of that, they are one of the most effective mechanisms in terms of security and formidable presence,” he said.
Aboud said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has “street smarts” and information based on their day-to-day interaction on the ground.
“So the combination of police officers who have experience and local knowledge with the highly trained military group like the Defence Force must give some sense of security and some sense of encouragement to the average citizen. It is a good initiative and will be welcomed by everybody that is concerned at this time,” he said.
Aboud said the authorities have recognised the seriousness of the lawlessness taking place and have given an encouraging response. He said citizens must also be vigilant, united and look out for each other.
“I think it will have a certain amount of impact on the crime situation. I am quite confident,” he added.
Nothing new
President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce Richie Sookhai was less optimistic, however, noting that joint police and army patrols are nothing new and have had little impact on crime in the past. He said there is a need for a complete revamp of the TTPS.
“These initiatives have been done before. What we need right now is a total revamp of the Police Service...a structure set where you have a leader that is selected and is not in an acting position.
“His or her position must be solidified so the members of the TTPS could look at and understand where the leadership lies. The management of the way things are done from the way that they manage their expenditures, the way that they manage the performance, these are important issues that need to be addressed,” he said.
Sookhai said implementing joint police and army patrols and increasing patrols were just temporary measures that do not address the crime problem itself.
He said the judicial system suffers from backlogs, the police service has unstable leadership and other issues that contribute to this country’s inability to effectively deal with crime.
“So these are temporary fixes that they put plasters on to stop the haemorrhaging for a while but otherwise it is not a permanent solution. We need a total revamp of the system, we need to really concentrate on changing the way we do business in terms of national security,” he said.