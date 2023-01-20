Bring Salina’s killer to justice

A year ago, at the curve of a street named Palmiste Bend in the community of Green Acres, San Fernando, beloved wife, mother, daughter and friend Salina Mohammed was shot dead.
Salina, 40, was one of 57 women killed last year.
The mother of two was killed on the morning of February 2 as she drove her vehicle out of the dead-end street where she lived with her family, extended relatives, and neighbours whom she had known all her life.
Around 8 a.m., she was on her weekday, routine drive to her workplace in San Fernando when she made an impromptu stop as a man flagged her down at the curve of her street, mere metres from her home and family.
At that stop, the man, whom she thought was someone looking for directions, turned out to be her killer.
Police said it appeared that as the man pulled out a firearm, Salina attempted to drive away.
However, the killer fired multiple rounds at her, hitting Salina about her upper body.
Her car crashed into a concrete culvert.
The explosions pierced the serenity of the community and shocked her family, nearby relatives and neighbours.
They ran to Salina’s car to help her, but she had already died.
Her killer escaped through a grassy track out of the community.
Her purse, phone and other valuables were on the car seat next to her, along with the spent bullet casings. The mystery behind her death weighs heavily on her mother, Seeta Mohammed, who mourns and misses her daughter, and hurts for Salina’s shattered widower and children.
Praying for justice
On the grass near the spot where Salina died, the family planted roses and other flowers in her memory.
But even those roses have been snatched by criminals, said Seeta Mohammed, as she sat with the Express for an interview yesterday.
The family has replanted other flowers there, and fastened a cross with a heart decorated in white and red ribbons.
For almost the entire interview, Seeta Mohammed looked to the street, in the direction of the curve where her daughter was killed.
As the one-year mark of the death of Salina gets closer, her family recently held a puja (Hindu prayer service) in her honour.
The prayers are for a peaceful journey of her soul, and for her killer to be brought to justice.
“We held the prayers a week before Christmas. It was to pray to God to help the journey for her soul. We prayed for justice. We do not know why this happened up to now,” said her mother.
Seeta Mohammed said not a day goes by without her reminiscing tearfully about her daughter and whispering prayers for the killer to be found.
A soft-spoken Seeta said: “I pray for justice. Whoever did this, sometime we will see who it is and find out why. They did not give life to take life. Up to this day, we do not have a clue why this happened.”
Children’s loss
Seeta Mohammed grieves for Salina’s son and daughter who she said at first cried almost constantly, but now have become silent.
Salina was killed the day before her daughter’s 16th birthday.
A party was planned and that evening, she would have collected the birthday cake for her daughter.
Her daughter read a eulogy at the funeral, during which she spoke of how much she loved and admired her mother and missed her singing.
The teenager said Salina had taught her and her brother to dream big and achieve excellence.
“Mummy was hard-working and sacrificed a lot to get where she was and everything she had. She was never the type to take handouts from anyone. She was stubborn, hard-headed and a perfectionist just like me.
“She was also strong-spirited and strong-minded. If she set her mind on something, it had to (be) that way. Those who knew her well enough knew she was never the type to hold her tongue. She was never afraid to speak her mind and call others out, and was a no-nonsense person.
“She had thick skin and did not care if you did not like her. She was ready for whatever came our way and raised me to be the same–accept, understand, adapt and move on. She always was quick on her feet and knew what to do in every situation, whether she was confident or not. Most importantly, she was brave,” said her daughter at the funeral.
Salina’s son, who is in primary school, said his mom is an angel, Seeta Mohammed recalled.
“Children should not have to suffer this type of emotional loss,” she said as tears rolled down her cheeks. “When this knocks at your door, only then do you know. My heart is hurt.”
Mohammed said her pet name for Salina—her fourth of six children—was “Angelene”.
She said her daughter not only talked about hard work to her children but showed them by example.
“She did not go out and lime and leave her children. Ango would go to work and come right back home. She and her husband were building their house, and straight from work, she was back at home. Then, at night, she was painting, fixing and trying to make the house look good for the family and children,” said Mohammed.
“Every time I step out, I have to pass right there on the spot. My heart grieves every time. We sit down here under the house, and the spot is right there. The neighbour might come across and talk and say, ‘Look how easy this thing happened with Angelene’. But it is not easy afterwards. But what can we do?” she asked.
The Express asked a senior detective of the Homicide Bureau of Region III if there was any update on the investigation, but was told there is none.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, or 911, or send the information to the TTPS app.