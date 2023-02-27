BRING THE EVIDENCE

OPPOSITION MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has called on Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher to disclose whether the police are investigating any Opposition or Government Parliamentarian who is involved in human trafficking.
He further called on the United States authorities to explain what they meant by “senior Government” members involved in the trafficking of humans in their report.
Moonilal was speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday.
He said: “Today I call on Erla Harewood- Christopher to indicate to the country whether there is any ongoing investigation that involves members of Parliament whether Government or Opposition dealing with human trafficking… and I put it to you, there is none, absolutely none,” he said.
He said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s claims that an Opposition MP was involved was “hogwash” as he called on the Prime Minister to explain why his Government has not provided resources to the Counter Trafficking Unit to go after human traffickers and convict them.
Moonilal said if the Prime Minister has any evidence, he should take it to the police.
He further called on Rowley to answer a claim in the report that some 30 Cuban medical professionals who came to work in Trinidad during the pandemic were “forced” to do so.
In response to questions, Moonilal said he was not aware of any investigation with respect to a member of the former People’s Partnership government as it was noted that former government minister Dr Devant Maharaj had claimed there was a probe into allegations against former Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) board member, now Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram.
Moonilal said if Maharaj conducted his own investigation that report should be at the ministry he held and if there was misconduct it should have gone to the police.
Maharaj’s questions
Maharaj, in a response to Moonilal via a WhatsApp message, claimed that it was in fact Moonilal who was tasked to investigate by UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. He questioned where the report was.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday also doubled down on Opposition Leader Persad-Bissessar, once again labelling her claims as “pathetic.”
In a Facebook post, Rowley said the UNC leader had steered clear of the very serious personal experience of a former minister of her Cabinet who spoke out about what he knows.
Imbert must answer
Meanwhile, at the news conference, Moonilal accused the Prime Minister of distracting from a “crisis” that is upon T&T.
Moonilal called on Finance Minister Colm Imbert to explain why the accounts of Trinidad and Tobago embassies in foreign jurisdictions are subject to closure or threats of closure.
He said it came to the Opposition’s attention that on Carnival Friday, banks in Brussels were seizing and or closing the Trinidad and Tobago Embassy bank accounts because of the European Union blacklist.
He said no action was taken by T&T authorities to prevent this despite notice given in January.
Moonilal noted that the Prime Minister, in the Parliament on Friday, acknowledged that the accounts were on the verge of closing and it had nothing to do with the EU blacklist but European money laundering laws
The Opposition, he said, sat in the Parliament in “shock” because that sounded more “frightful”.
He asked Rowley to explain whether Embassies are involved in money laundering for this to happen.
Moonilal said the Opposition supported legislation to deal with the issue of blacklisting.
He said the Government has failed in the area of compliance as he noted that in 2018, Scotiabank closed the T&T Embassy account in Panama.
Moonilal said bank accounts held by missions in Canada, and New York have also been closed or threatened to be closed as a result of the EU tax blacklist.
He said further that an “economic” hurricane is coming to T&T with Atlantic LNG sending home workers, the gas price collapsing and the economy heading towards a crash.
PM and Covid
Moonilal also questioned why Government members who were in the Prime Minister’s company at a recent party in Port of Spain are not also in quarantine.
Rowley last week tested positive for Covid-19 a fourth time.
Moonilal said in attendance at that party were Works Minister Rohan Sinanan, House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George and her husband Newman George, Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, Youth Minister Foster Cummings, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and others.
These people, he claimed, are out “palancing” all over the place and should be in quarantine.