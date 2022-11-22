Bring them back home

AN international non-governmental human rights organisation is pleading with Trinidad and Tobago to give top priority to repatriating scores of women and children held in Syria’s detention camps for Daesh suspects and their families.
Daesh, also known as ISIL, Islamic State, or ISIS, is a terrorist group.
According to a report released yesterday by the group Human Rights Watch (HRW), since 2019, approximately three dozen countries have repatriated or otherwise helped bring home some or many of their detained nationals from north east Syria, including more than 1,500 children.
“Trinidad and Tobago, thought to have the largest number of people per capita who travelled to ISIS-held territories, has accepted the returns of only two nationals, both children; more than 70 children from Trinidad and Tobago are believed to remain in Al-Hol,” the report said.
In an article by the Middle East Monitor, a UK-based news outlet, HRW’s children’s rights advocacy director Jo Becker stated: “The greatest risk is not bringing the children home, but leaving them in the camps where they risk death, illness, recruitment by (Daesh), and indefinite detention for the suspected crimes of their parents.
“Trinidad and Tobago should urgently allow its nationals to return home and do their best to keep mothers and children together.”
The report by HRW, titled “My Son is Just Another Kid: Experiences of Children Repatriated from Camps for ISIS Suspects and Their Families in Northeast Syria”, documented the experiences of around 100 children who were repatriated to several countries between 2019 and 2022.
More than 60 per cent
held are children
It said about 38,000 foreign nationals—more than 60 per cent of them children—were being held in Al-Hol and Roj, “two locked, sprawling camps primarily holding the wives, other adult female relatives, and children of male ISIS suspects in northeast Syria”.
“Of the children in the camps, nearly 80 per cent are under the age of 12, and 30 per cent are age five or younger. Many have spent the majority, if not all of their lives in the camps,” the report stated.
It noted that since 2019, some countries, including Denmark, Finland, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Russia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Ukraine, the United States, and Uzbekistan, have repatriated many or most of their nationals.
“A few, such as Australia, France, and the Netherlands, resumed or stepped up repatriations in 2022. Others, however, including Canada, Morocco, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Kingdom, at time of writing, had brought home only a token few,” the report said.
The HRW report said those who remain in the detention camps, including the thousands of children, were indefinitely held in conditions that were life-threatening and “so deeply degrading that they may amount to torture”.
“Detainees lack adequate food, water, and shelter, and hundreds, including children, have died from preventable diseases, accidents, and camp violence. ISIS targets children in the camps for recruitment and radicalisation,” it stated.
“Not one of these detainees has had access to a court to contest the legality or necessity of their detention, making their detention arbitrary and unlawful,” the report said.
It said according to caregivers and professionals interviewed and surveyed, many children were reintegrating successfully after being brought to their countries of nationality.