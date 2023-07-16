Brinsley’s seven-year heartbreak

Prof Brinsley Samaroo was erased from his leadership role in the proposed Sugar Heritage Village and Museum project at Brechin Castle, Couva, months before the former People’s Partnership government lost the general election of 2015.
And the incoming People’s National Movement Government did not fund the project that Samaroo and his committee had taken seven years to develop.
The museum closed, the archived material was taken away, the artefacts abandoned, and the new Government invested in a golf course instead.
Samaroo died last Sunday.
At his memorial on Friday at Daaga Hall Auditorium, The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, there was support for the project to be revived and completed, in his name.
Leading the call was Prof Kenneth Ramchand, who paid tribute to his childhood friend and lifelong colleague.
“I celebrate him as a man who found parts of himself in the peoples of the many countries to which he travelled, as lecturer and speaker, returning always with a more deeply felt sense of belonging to this maddeningly and bad-mind place, which could absorb the energies and enthusiasms of its sons and daughters and still remain, age after age, a heartbreaking place full of joie de vivre, always in motion yes, but, unalterable. It never fazed him. Nothing ever fazed him.”
Nothing, except the sugar museum, said Ramchand.
He said when Caroni (1975) Ltd closed down in August of 2003, left behind were thousands of documents, health and hospital records, pay sheets, labour and housing records “and all kinds of clues to the workings of capitalism, and post-slavery slavery”.
Ramchand said Samaroo intervened, and began working on saving the history, which involved recording the stories of former workers, salvaging and re-purposing buildings, establishing a visitor secretariat and archive and document centre, and designing a space to mark the lives of the First Peoples, enslaved Africans, and the Portuguese, Chinese and Indian indentured, so that the descendants would fully understand the sacrifice.
That masterplan, presented in a June 2014 report, would have taken 15 years to complete across 562 acres of land.
There would be a new sugar museum and amphitheatre, visitor centre, hotel village, conference and shopping centre. Sevilla House would be converted into a community centre, with boutique-style hotels and villa units, golf course, a botanical garden, wave pool, beach, kiddies pool, lazy river, the development of the existing “four ponds” into a place for fishing and Caura River-style recreation, and fields of sugarcane, so that no one forgot.
The centrepiece of it would be the village, recreated from the time of the colonists, which would take the visitor through the history of the sugar industry and all who worked in it, and the locomotives would be fired up to take visitors across the compound.
The master plan, which cost $3 million, was approved by Cabinet.
Said Ramchand: “The sugar museum would bind it together, all the different strands of his life work. He would drink in rum shops to pick the mouths of people who knew where items necessary for the museum were hidden. He involved students and colleagues and the ordinary people around, in this project and in his vision, and got them to come and help sorting and cleaning the documents (and) got them to help him recover artefacts and items that had not yet been swiftly sold as scrap.”
Samaroo, who headed the steering committee working on the Sugar Heritage Village and Museum, learnt he was no longer involved when he read a newspaper report.
In June 2015, by Cabinet approval, Henry Awong, the chairman of the Couva/Talparo/Tabaquite Regional Corporation, was named as the person to head the Implementation Committee for the Sugar Heritage Village and Museum.
Said Ramchand: “The museum was his greatest dream and brought him his most shattering disappointment. A lesser man would have caved in or be driven to undignified or humiliating action. He was hurting. He spoke privately to friends. But he knew he could still drown his sorrows in the work he loved. He reached a point where he must have felt that the museum was lost.”
Samaroo stayed silent about his feelings, until June of this year, when he attended an event at the Nagar in Chaguanas, when “he lamented with admirable restraint and with visible sadness the cruel puncturing of his dream”, Ramchand said.
“We should honour his life, his love and his work by returning to this model project. I’m taking this opportunity to appeal again to the Government of all the peoples of Trinidad and Tobago to make a priority of finishing what he started, by moving to establish a Brinsley Samaroo National Sugar Museum,” he said.
An expensive renovation
Whether it will happen or not will be in the hands of Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell, who told the Sunday Express that there were plans for the area that did not involve a sugar museum as envisaged in the time of the People’s Partnership.
He said the sugar museum opened in August 2015 a month before the general election, at Sevilla House, was once used by the general manager, then by the human resources department.
“It opened without curatorial, administrative, or maintenance staff as a display of historical photographs, text boards and artefacts. The building also opened without an adequate electrical supply,” said Mitchell.
In 2018, an earthquake damaged the building, and it has been undergoing various renovation projects on a phased basis, with the archival matter now held in the National Archives.
Mitchell said the board of the National Museum and Art Gallery (NMAG) is on the verge of seeking a public-private partnership to renovate and repurpose Sevilla House, a residential building, into a campus of the NMAG, with suitable curatorial, administrative and maintenance staff and facilities to manage public access to the sugar heritage museum and grounds of the building.
He said: “Preliminary estimates to restore the Sevilla House building and grounds to a pristine state is $12.5 million.
“It is also essential to see the Sevilla House Campus of the NMAG in the context of regional developments, notably the Brechin Castle Solar Farm, the Industrial Estate, the golf course, and ongoing projects led by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development.”
Asked about the idea of naming the Sevilla House site in Samaroo’s memory, Mitchell said: “The thing is, it’s just a physical space. It’s a house with grounds next to the golf course. The idea is to refurbish the space where it could be a blank canvas and could hold not just exhibitions, archival and art and any other, but it could also host events, weddings, etc... The Ministry of Sport has taken over the golf course and that has been redeveloped with development continuing for young people to learn to golf. The building is in the middle of the golf course.”
After learning he had been removed, Prof Samaroo wrote to Arjoon Singh, the former factory manager and chief engineer who had partnered on the project.
Samaroo wrote: “I hope I can continue to depend on you as I write the history of sugar. Your long experience in the industry and your academic interest in the subject have been my guidelines over the last four years... I am pleased that the new committee will continue to benefit from your practical mind. All the best in your future endeavours.”
On the day the museum opened in August 2015, then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her ministers cut the ribbon and toured a display titled “Sweet Sorrow: A Timeline of Sugar in Trinidad and Tobago”. Prof Samaroo was invited, as a guest.