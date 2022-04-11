British fraud busters back in T&T

A foreign investigative team has returned to Trinidad to continue its investigations into the Estate Management and Business Development Company (EMBD) and LifeSport.
The Express understands that the team arrived on a British Airways flight yesterday and is led by Kate McMahon, founder of Edmonds Marshall McMahon (EMM).
Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said he will be speaking about “SRP Kate McMahon” at the United National Congress (UNC) meeting today.
“They have received about $40 million from the Government to hound down political opponents in a major scandal. I will speak about blatant and obscene attempts to persecute political opponents using taxpayers’ money. I will tomorrow reveal the nature of a police interview in the United States - I say no more -and the process by which four British citizens became members of the TTPS,” he told the Express.
According to the company’s website, McMahon is a specialist, dual-qualified prosecutor who typically works for nation states, financial institutions and high net worth clients.
She has a superior track record in all aspects of investigation, prosecution and asset recovery. Her areas of expertise are large-scale international corruption, cross-border fraud, perverting the course of justice and the interplay between civil and criminal matters.
The UK firm was contracted by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to provide support and training to the Anti-Corruption Investigative Bureau (ACIB) and Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in significant investigations into corruption allegations, into fraud and money laundering, focusing on Caroni Roads, LifeSport, and utilising T&T’s money laundering laws to greater advantage.
Sources told the Express that the team will have police powers as they will be functioning as Special Reserve officers (SRPs).
The team last visited in late 2019 into 2020 and were unable to return due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Political interference
Former commissioner Gary Griffith said yesterday this was an issue that caused contention between him and the Dr Keith Rowley-led Government.
“Pertaining to that matter, I will not make any comment, all I would state is that this was one of several reasons why there was confrontation between the Government and myself. Things were being done in an unethical manner and I thought it was deemed inappropriate but I am not going to give specifics on this matter,” he said in a brief telephone interview with the Express.
Griffith reiterated that there was political interference in the TTPS and he was “harassed” by a senior Government official to take certain directives which he refused, especially as it pertains to criminal investigations.
The Express understands that the Finance Ministry injected money into the TTPS to make payments to EMM. There was a snag in their work due to delay in payments which was rectified.
McMahon (Kate) and three British members were appointed SRPs, she was given a higher rank and the others appointed as constables, sources said.
The team will be staying at the Hyatt Regency hotel while in Trinidad.
The Express yesterday sent questions to Stuart Young, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob about the team’s return to T&T. There was no immediate response.
Flashback
In July 2020 the Express reported on a June 15, 2020 letter which stated that the joint investigation by local police and a United Kingdom company had so far netted only circumstantial evidence into allegations that there were kickbacks in the award of LifeSport and EMBD contracts.
In a note to attorney Edward Jenkins QC, EMM listed their functions and gave a synopsis of “Theories as to Predicate offences underpinning suspicions of money laundering”.
Jenkins was retained by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice on several high-profile matters.
In the note to Jenkins, the EMM stated: “The ACIB and SIU require assistance with updating their investigative methods particularly in relation to prosecuting larger matters, specifically with requiring assistance with production orders, document holding and review, searching and dealing with large data sets and creating and following large-scale multi-strand investigative plans. EMM has been asked to provide this.
“Currently, EMM are only contracted to assist the TTPS until 31 July, 2020, therefore the Commissioner has requested that cases be specifically brought to a position whereby EMM can assist with any relevant searches, IUC and case preparation or as many cases possible up until that date, where there will be suitable evidence for charging.
“Whilst we have excellent evidence of bid rigging, we only have a circumstantial case that the scheme of payments in August and September 2015 were to be on the basis that contractors will pay kickbacks or other benefits, the evidence is purely circumstantial...this also means that offences such as ‘misconduct in public office’ would be difficult to prosecute at this point.”
The criminal investigations are along the lines of conspiracy to defraud, misbehaviour in public office, money laundering — awarding of contracts in exchange for campaign financing.
Former AG Faris Al-Rawi had told the Express in 2020 that EMM’s contract was renewed.
PM comments
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at a public meeting in San Fernando last month said there are parliamentarians who should be talking to the police.
Rowley had taken issue with Griffith who said the Government gave the TTPS $35 million to go after political opponents.
He said the fact is the Finance Minister approved US$18 million in 2021 for the pursuit of white-collar crime. He explained this as he spoke about the corruption that existed under EMBD, formed to develop Caroni lands.
Rowley said when the PNM came into Government, they met a situation where certain selected contractors had in their possession “fraudulent certified claims” for humongous sums of money.
These claims, he said, totalled $965 million and were owed to five contractors.
The Prime Minister said because of the Government’s refusal to pay these monies and take legal action, millions to the tune of up to $593 million were saved.
He drew reference to a Cabinet note from September 16, 2021 where Cabinet agreed to pay US$18 million to go after the white-collar criminals.
He said the Cabinet noted, among other items, that the pursuit of civil claims were in the excess of $400 million and there were over $1 billion in contractor claims against EMBD.