British mom dies in B’dos: set alight in bed

A BRITISH woman has died in Barbados after being doused with a flammable substance and set alight as she lay in bed. The family of Luton-born Natalie Crichlow said they were “shocked and devastated” by her death.
Crichlow, 44, was visiting family on the island when she was attacked by an unknown intruder on July 28, the UK Guardian reported yesterday. The mother of three, who had survived cancer twice and had had two strokes in the past decade, was on a trip to help look after her disabled brother and was attacked at his home in Christ Church.