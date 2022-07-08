British PM resigns

There are lessons to be learnt in Trinidad and Tobago from the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
According to political analysts Dr Bishnu Ragoonath, Dr Hamid Ghany and Mukesh Basdeo, the tenets of integrity and honesty in political life are utmost important.
Johnson, the UK’s prime minister since 2019, resigned yesterday.
His resignation follows a huge revolt from his Conservative party, during which more than 50 lawmakers resigned in a 36-hour period, starting on Tuesday night, when Rishi Sunak, the chancellor of the exchequer, and Sajid Javid, the health secretary, quit the government.
His ministers said they could no longer continue to serve under Johnson.
Ragoonath said Johnson’s fate was inevitable.
“Life caught up with him, and any political leader who behaves as though he is maximum leader has to bear in mind that there are others who are looking at him and he will be under scrutiny,” he said.
He noted that ever since the party at the prime minister’s office and the latest scandal involving Chris Pincher, these things could not be ignored.
Ragoonath said a level of integrity is expected of the office.
He said notwithstanding the excellent mandate Johnson would have got in 2019 when he won the election, which gave him the largest majority the Conservatives has ever had, there was always the concern he was too much of a “loose canon” and wanted to do things his own way.
He said he expected that ministers would resign instead of being tainted by a leader who has no integrity, but he didn’t think it would happen so fast.
Ragoonath said the lesson that needed to be learned from this is simply that maximum leaders could not expect that their inner support group, in T&T’s case, the Cabinet, can support them to the end.
“We saw it happen once before in Trinidad where Basdeo Panday was removed as leader of the UNC and replaced by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and that was simply because people had lost confidence in him,” he said.
“We have not seen that transferred to people in power, in leadership in Government, but it is not something that we can dismiss,” he added.
He said in Trinidad, political leaders have the luxury of a base support that will back the party regardless of what they do, and most times the leadership plays on that and maintains their base support.
However, he said as politics and society evolve, the base also changes to some extent.
A question of honesty
Ghany said the core of the Johnson issue was the question of honesty.
“The final nail in the coffin was the Chris Pincher episode that took it over the edge,” he said.
Ghany said Johnson was already sailing close to the wind on confidence with the MPs, and the Pincher episode pushed it over the edge.
He said it was obvious there was deep division in the ranks of the parliamentary caucus.
Johnson had apologised for appointing Pincher to a government role after being told about a misconduct complaint against the MP.
According to reports, the PM admitted he had been told about the complaint in 2019—but had made a “bad mistake” by not acting on it.
Pincher was suspended as a Tory MP last week over allegations of sexual misconduct.
Ghany said in terms of the future of the Conservative party, they have another two and a half years to go, and with such a large majority, they would not want to compromise their chances, especially as there were some recent by-elections where they took very heavy losses, including a strong Conservative seat where a majority of over 24,000 were overturned in the by-election.
He noted Johnson has also resigned as party leader, and said he will go when the party chooses a leader.
Ghany said there is a precedent with this with David Cameron and Theresa May, who both stayed in office until a new leader was chosen.
He added that while T&T does not subscribe to a lot of the principles of Westminster governance, there are lessons to be learnt.
Resignations for various issues are not something that is practised in the Commonwealth Caribbean in general, he said.
He said the only minister in recent times he can think of who resigned on a matter of policy was former public utilities minister Robert Le Hunte.
“The culture of our politics is that people don’t resign and they don’t take responsibility for a lot of things, and they attempt to stay on despite damaging things coming up,” he said
“The lesson here is about integrity and honesty in politics, and at the end of the day, the political party itself showed that it had no confidence in the leader,” he said.
Accountability and
transparency
Basdeo said one thing we can learn is the role of the media and people itself.
“The population in the United Kingdom was in uproar over the handling of Partygate at Downing Street; the population expects higher standards from their government, primarily their prime minister. The lesson we can learn is from the British people over the actions of their prime minister,” he said.
Basdeo said another key lesson that can be learnt is that of accountability and transparency.
He, too, noted that Johnson was elected with an overwhelming majority.
He said his downfall started with the mishandling of Covid protocols.
Basdeo noted that months ago, Johnson survived a vote of no confidence from his party, but this time he was unable to fight it.