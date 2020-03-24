british

The British High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago is racing to repatriate its citizens who may still be on the islands.

Brits are being told to return to the UK now, while international flights are still available.

British Airways will continue to schedule flights from Piarco International Airport today (Tuesday) and Thursday.

Online re-booking is possible.

BA representatives are also at the Piarco International Airport from 2:30pm today to support re-booking.

On Tuesday, Virgin Atlantic airlines asked all its customers in Tobago to report to the ANR International Airport to rebook on the British Airways flights leaving Piarco today and Friday.

Passengers were told that Caribbean Airlines was still flying the Tobago to Trinidad route, and they could use CAL to get to the Piarco International Airport for their flight home to the UK.

In a video message on Sunday, British High Commissioner Tim Stew told British nationals in Trinidad and Tobago “we are in rather unprecedented times. Things are changing swiftly, day by day…”.

He said that the T&T government had agreed to repatriation flights for British nationals wishing to leave, in spite of the ban on international flight that came until effect at midnight Sunday, with the understanding that the flight crew would not disembark.

Stew and his team at the High Commission will not be leaving.

