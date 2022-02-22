Protesters blocked access along the Naparima-Mayaro Road to Princes Town yesterday while calling on the Government to repair a number of land slippages in the area.
From as early as 7.a.m., tyres and scraps were set on fire and placed at several points throughout the constituency by residents who said they were at a point of desperation in seeking road repairs.
Fires at the New Grant Government School were meant to divert traffic into the “deplorable” roads of the Sixth Company offshoot, protesters said. And as black smoke filled these roadways, residents held a silent protest, holding up placards asking for redress.
“Fix our roads now,” read one sign. “Broken promises since 2018,” read another.
“We will continue to protest until we are given better roads,” said Resident Natasha Piper yesterday.
Piper told members of the media that in the area at least three homes were on the brink of collapse as a result of land caving in across the Sixth Company roadways.
In addition, she said roads that connect the area to the wider community had reached a state of disrepair in the years prior.
She said the protest was not the first of its kind, with residents having protested in 2018 over similar problems. But despite their pleas for assistance, she said no action has been taken.
“This morning residents came out to highlight our concerns with landslides and the condition of our road… in 2018 we had a massive protest that resulted in the fire brigade coming… Member of Parliament Dr Lovell Francis came in with an entourage of Cabinet ministers and made promises. None were fulfilled. So, we are here again four years later, we are asking for the relevant authorities to step in and do what needs to be done for our roads. Otherwise, this action will continue throughout the week,” she said.
Inside Sixth Company, 72-year-old Trevor Cummings said his home has already begun to crack as a result of a 20-year-old landslide. With the passage of heavy vehicles, he said he often feels the house vibrating. Although he says he fears the road will inevitably collapse, pleas to both the area’s Regional Corporation and the Ministry of Works have gone unheard.
“Right now, in Sixth Company we come like we have been forgotten,” he said.
“Anywhere you swing to come in Sixth Company is a bad road and nobody like they care about Sixth Company.
“You talk to the corporation, and they tell you they don’t get any funds. The Ministry of Works tells you this is a corporation road, and this is the problem we have had for years.
“My house cracks. I fixed over a lot of cracks for the past few years in my house and I still notice cracks. When the ten-wheeler passed here I felt the vibration in my house. I am a pensioner, and I can’t build a house again.” he said.
Local taxi-driver Dale Alleyne said the deteriorating roads had taken a toll on his vehicle. He said the last time the road was repaired was 12 years ago. As a result, he said he has been unable to purchase necessary car parts and conduct repairs on his vehicle. The frequency of these repairs, he said, proved financially draining.
“Watch how my car is mashing up. My car is an “HDP”. It runs like it’s an old car. This road needs to be fixed. My vehicle cradle bushing mashing up in that right through, axle everything shaking up the road really bad, real, real, really bad.
“I don’t try to fix it every week because if I must fix it every week, I wouldn’t work for nothing. I do have to run bad parts for a while. This road is bad. You have to run bad parts for a while else you make nothing on this road,” he said.
“I am a taxi man that works from Sunday to Sunday to Sunday. Here I am the only man who comes out soon in the morning on a Sunday, but this road is real, real bad. All we want is the road. We don’t want anything much. That is all we want, is the road, nothing much,” he said on Monday.
In addition to the poor road conditions, residents said water scarcity and unemployment have long plagued those who live in these areas. Some said residents often go for as much as three weeks without access to a pipe-borne water supply.
Blame for Sinanan
Member of Parliament for the area Michelle Benjamin said yesterday residents were acting out of frustration for the lack of swift action. She said the cries of frustrated residents appeared to be “falling on deaf ears”.
“Today we are in the Sixth Company area where the residents are frustrated. Frustrated by several landslides that are affecting their homes, destroying their cars and they came out to make a stance.
“This community is a PNM stronghold in the constituency of Moruga/Tableland. So much so we would have had the finance minister visiting here in 2019 giving several undertakings to the community and to date nothing has been done.”
“In Sixth Company unemployment rate is high amongst the youths, there is no water in the community. For most of the month this community is without water. Right now this community is being plagued by landslides We have an average of about 15 homes being affected by landslides. Two persons would have lost their homes already and they’re asking for the authority to do something,” she said.
Referring to the Sunday morning fire which took the lives of two elderly St Julien residents—Doodooman Sankar, 79, and Ramdaye Sankar, 84—Benjamin said a similar incident could occur with those affected by the landslides.
“That same fate could befall my residents if nothing is done by the relevant authority. As you could see we have massive landslides that a fire truck cannot pass. Should a fire happen in this community today a fire truck cannot pass right where we are standing these houses, God forbid, will be destroyed.”
‘As the MP (Barry Padarath) rightfully said yesterday that fire that claimed the two lives that falls directly on the head of the Minister of Works. So, we are asking that something is done before a similar fate is suffered in Moruga/Tableland,” said Benjamin.
The Express contacted Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan for a response but none was received.