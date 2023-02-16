JUBILATION swept the Duncan-Regis camp after Laventille brother and sister duo, N’Janela Duncan-Regis, 19, and her baby brother “Jah” Majesty Charles, eight, copped the 2023 edition of the School’s Intellectual National Carnival Chutney Soca Monarch Competition, at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS), Port of Spain, yesterday.
It was a show-stopping moment, as history was created since it was the first time a brother-and-sister team had won the contest.
Sporting a golden crown, Duncan-Regis, a pupil of Athen’s School of Education, belted out “Mother Of All Carnivals”, and “Jah” Majesty, a Rosary Boys’ Roman Catholic pupil, declared “I Love Curry”.
Cheering the children on was their proud mother Mahalia Duncan-Regis, who thanked Almighty God for “giving her not one, but two winners”.
She also has the distinction of singing calypso with Revue Tent, which is led by veteran calypsonian Sugar Aloes (Michael Osouna), at Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
The very rhythmic competition took place with president of the National Chutney Foundation Dr Vijay Ramlal Rai, Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and NCC chairman Gypsy (Winston Peters)among those in attendance.
Pupils from various primary and secondary schools brought their A-game as they battled it out vocally and with their presentations to be crowned monarch.
But at the end of the impressive display of talent, the siblings grabbed the top spots in the two categories.
They also won special prizes for the best lyrics in their categories.
Home a house of music
Speaking yesterday after the success of her children, Duncan-Regis said her prayers were answered.
“I am elated. Really happy. This morning before we came to the Savannah, we prayed. I asked God for a winner.
“But I did not expect two. I got two. It’s a great moment.”
She also said there was a heavy interest and investment in arts and culture in her household.
“We don’t celebrate Christmas. We celebrate Carnival. We are very much into arts and culture. We are a ‘house of music’. I am proud to be from Laventille. I am proud of my children.”
Her eldest daughter, Jerrisha Regis, 25, competed in the 2023 National Queen Competition and placed fourth with the song, “Modern Discipline”.
Her two younger children—Jusine, nine, and Celebrity, five—morphed into backup singers, as they made a stage appearance with the winning siblings.
The proud mother has advised parents to “work with their children”.
“Let them focus on something they like. Observe their natural skills. You will be able to guide them to achieve their full potential,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Schools Intellectual Chutney Monarchs will continue their love and interest in East Indian culture.
“Jah” Majesty said he “loves curry and roti”.
His mother added, “Everybody in my house loves curry. ‘Jah’ Majesty loves curried eggs and potato. My husband loves Indian food. Once a week, we have restaurant night. I would cook some fancy food. I encourage my children to love, respect and look out for all.”
Results
Primary schools
1. Rosary Boys’ RC School
— “Jah” Majesty Charles
2. Warrenville THA Primary
— Katelin Sultan
3. Couva Anglican Primary
— Anthony Bullock
4. Orange Valley Government
— Jadon Boodoosingh
Secondary schools
1. Athen’s School of Education
— N’Janela Duncan-Regis
2. St Joseph’s Convent,
San Fernando — Dabria Baptiste
3. Holy Name Convent
— Jada Celestine
4. Home School, Arima
— Sharla Zakiya Grant
5. Couva West Secondary
— Anuska Singh
6. Marabella South Secondary
— Lyniesha Gibson
7. Mason Hall (Tobago)
Secondary — Grace Welch
8. Sangre Grande Secondary
— Nyron Walker
9. Preysal Secondary School
— Aditya Seepersad