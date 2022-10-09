A PENAL mother is appealing to the police and Minister of Education to enforce the anti-gang law and deal with school gangs after her two sons were beaten this week at their secondary school.
The woman, whose sons are pupils of the Siparia West Secondary School said one of them was knocked unconscious with a chair, while the other “played dead” for his perpetrators to cease their attack.
The mother has concealed her identity for fear of repercussions against her sons and her family.
She spoke to the media before she and her two teenage sons visited the Siparia Police Station yesterday to give police their statements on the incident.
The mother said her younger son, who is in Form Two, was attempting to defend a female pupil who was being assaulted by a male pupil, when the attack turned on him.
“At break time, the male pupil came back and threatened my younger son. He came back at lunch time and assaulted my younger son, who hit him back. The male pupil left and at around 12.15 p.m. and brought back his gang of about six to nine male pupils. Two of them started beating him,” she said.
The mother continued that her older son was passing by his brother’s classroom and when he saw his brother being beaten and ran to his defence.
She said some of the “gang” pupils blocked the door of the classroom as a “hostage” situation, while the others beat her sons.
Boy knocked unconscious
The mother said after the fight no officials from the secondary school contacted her about the situation.
“One of my sons was knocked unconscious by one of the gang members.
“The younger one was beaten on his head and he had to play dead for them to ease up on him,” said the mother. “Nothing proper is enforced to maintain public safety and order, through the discouragement of criminal gangs at the Siparia West Secondary School. I say this because pupils and teachers are aware of the gang members at the Siparia West Secondary School. The ‘gang’ instils fear in the other pupils, who do not want to attend school. The ‘gang’ members intimidate the other pupils and assault them. If they report the other gang members, they are beaten and assaulted again and again.”
She appealed to Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to investigate this incident of violence and others at the school and to step in and let the anti-gang law be enforced in this matter.
She said she will also request transfers for her sons to another secondary school.
—Susan Mohammed