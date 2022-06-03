Brothers sentenced to death for murder

THE death sentence was yesterday read to two brothers by a High Court judge after they were both found guilty of murdering a man and attempting to kill the victim’s brother and cousin 12 years ago.
The killing took place after the accused, John and Victor Flores, forced the three to help them process their marijuana harvest at Charuma forest in Biche, on May 24, 2010.
In addition to the murder and attempted murder charges, the brothers were also found guilty of possession of arms and ammunition.
The guilty verdicts were announced by Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas following a virtual judge-alone trial.
However, even though the two were found guilty of all five offences, the judge only passed sentence on the murder convictions, since that conviction carried the mandatory sentence of death.
“John Flores and Victor Flores, you have each been convicted of murder. Your sentence is that you are to be taken from this place and thence to a lawful prison where you shall suffer death by hanging, and may the Lord have mercy on your respective souls,” said the judge.
They were charged with the shooting death of Seecharan Sankar and the attempted murders of his brother, Doodnath “Anil” Sankar, and their cousin, Johnny Ramnarine.
With regard to the two latter charges, as well as the charges for possession of arms and ammunition, the judge allowed their attorneys time to prepare their pleas in mitigation and present it to the court on July 12.
Justice St Clair-Douglas is also expected to impose sentence on those charges the same day.
The case for the State was that on the day in question, the three victims left their homes at Charuma Village, Biche, to harvest green bananas from Ramnarine’s garden, which was located a short distance away.
While doing so, they were confronted by the Flores brothers, who were armed with shotguns.
During the trial, Doodnath Sankar said the men ordered them to drop their cutlasses and told them they had come to kill Ramnarine to send a message to his (Ramnarine’s) brother, who at the time was in prison.
But before attacking them, Sankar testified that the Flores brothers told them “they had some work for we to do before they kill we”.
He said at that point, the brothers forced them to hike through a forested area and three marijuana fields before they arrived at a camp site.
Made a call
Sankar claimed the brothers forced them to trim the dried marijuana flowers for almost two hours before John Flores, whom he knew from the village, used Rammarine’s cellphone to make a call.
He said the brothers told the person on the other end of the line they had abducted Ramnarine and his two cousins, who happened to be with him at the time.
The phone, he said, was on speaker and so he was able to identify the voice of the man as being “Alton”.
Sankar testified he and his relatives repeatedly pleaded with the brothers to spare their lives, but were ignored by the man on the phone, who allegedly said Sankar and his brother were in “the right place at the wrong time”.
“Alton up and say, ‘Oh God, buss they skull, too. Kill three of them,’” Sankar said.
He had testified that after the phone call ended, John Flores removed the SIM card and destroyed it.
Ramnarine shot in chest
He then pointed the gun at Ramnarine and shot him once in the chest, before turning the barrel to Sankar’s brother and shooting him once in the back.
They then shot in Sankar’s direction, but he was grazed at the side of his head.
After being grazed by the bullet, Sankar said he jumped from a cliff, in an attempt to escape the brothers.
After landing at the bottom of the cliff, he said he saw Ramnarine, who appeared to have also jumped after being shot.
“I looked in front of me and I saw Johnny. I say I see you get a good shot and they kill Sweetie (Seecharan),” he had testified.
Sankar said both he and Ramnarine managed to make their way to a river and followed its path before making their way back to the village, where he contacted other relatives and police.
After receiving medical treatment, Sankar said he led police and his relatives back to the camp site, where his brother’s body was discovered.
The Flores brothers were eventually arrested and charged with the offences.
The shotgun used in the attack was found in John Flores’ possession when he was detained by police.
Appearing on their behalf were attorneys Ramesh Deena and Rekha Ramjit; while State prosecutor Maria Lyons-Edwards appeared on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.