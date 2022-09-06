Browne, Kamla congratulate Truss

Incoming: Liz Truss waves upon her arrival yesterday at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) following the announcement that she is the new Conservative party leader, and will become the next prime minister, in London. Britain’s Conservative Party chose Foreign Secretary Truss as the party’s new leader, putting her in line to be confirmed as prime minister. Truss’ selection was announced yesterday in London after a leadership election in which only about 170,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. —Photo: AP