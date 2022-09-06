Browne, Kamla congratulate Truss

“The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago warmly congratulates Liz Truss on her election as leader of the Conservative Party and her endorsement as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; we look forward to continued excellent relations between our two nations during her Administration.”
So said Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne yesterday as Elizabeth Truss was announced as the UK”s 56th Prime Minister.
And Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she is “heartened” that a woman has been elected as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
The former Trinidad and Tobago PM issued a news release yesterday congratulating Truss.
“As Trinidad and Tobago’s first female prime minister, I am heartened that yet again another woman has entered the historic doors of Number 10 Downing Street showing that women will continue to break the glass ceiling in all forms of career leadership. As Britain’s first female Prime Minister, Lady Thatcher once said ‘If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman’,” stated Persad-Bissessar.
Truss, 47, has been elected as the Conservative Party’s new leader.
She beat former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak in a leadership contest in which she received 81,326 votes, compared with Sunak’s 60,399.
“As Leader of the Opposition, former prime minister and first female Commonwealth Chair in Office I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to the Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs as well as Member of Parliament for South West Norfolk, on becoming Leader of Britain’s Conservative Party and the next British Prime Minister,” said Persad-Bissessar.
She stated that Truss is “well placed” to undertake this significant task given her dynamic track record of service to the UK people over the past decades, which has seen her become a “true development-oriented as well as a people-centred politician”.
Persad-Bissessar noted that Truss served as Foreign Secretary, Secretary for International Trade, Secretary for Justice as well as Secretary for the Environment, adding that “her prolific experience as well as the resilient vision which she has offered over the last few weeks present a strong, resilient foundation to deal with the many issues facing the British people, our Commonwealth and the global community”.
Persad-Bissessar also offered her sincere wishes to outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his future endeavours, “as we thank him for his service to our Commonwealth”.
She stated: “We wish the British people the best in this new chapter of their history and we in the United National Congress continue to offer our hand and support to forge a better global community.”