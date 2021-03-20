Browne moves to ease tension between Rowley and Sahu

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne has made moves towards easing possible diplomatic tension between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu which arose over Rowley’s remarks on the ambassador’s communications to Trinidad on Covid-19 vaccine donations from the Indian sub-continent.
Browne disclosed via WhatsApp yesterday that he has “reached out” to Sahu and stated “dialogue and diplomacy” offer a chance for the countries to draw closer together.
Browne noted yesterday that dialogue was being sought between himself and Sahu.
He stated: “It is in the interest of both nations to prevent any such tensions from growing.”
Browne, who indicated “additional” efforts were being made toward securing dialogue with Sahu, noted: “I have always maintained good communication with High Commissioner Kumar Sahu and up to Friday, March 19, reached out and made multiple attempts to engage in further dialogue to help resolve the situation.”
The Rowley-Sahu exchange had its genesis in the issue of India-donated vaccines to the Caribbean, starting in early February when neighbours, including Barbados and Dominica, publicly thanked India for its vaccine gift to the region.
The Prime Minister on Thursday said Sahu never spoke to the Government about these vaccine gifts and had denied knowledge of any such programme.
Sahu on Friday knocked Rowley’s “diplomatic decency”, saying, “I don’t think it is in the pale of diplomatic decency to personally attack a resident High Commissioner.”
Barbados, which has been experiencing a Covid-19 outbreak since January, was able to kick-start its public inoculation programme with 50,000 doses of the Indian vaccine.
This was out of a tranche said to have been given to Caricom.
Having said before that T&T would not “beg” for vaccines, Rowley said Sahu had not communicated anything about vaccine donations from India and when he was approached by Browne, the Commissioner said, “I don’t know.”
On February 21, Sahu told the Express that T&T had not up to then approached India on the possibility of a vaccine donation.
Attempts would be made to expedite the process only after this country placed a direct order with the Serum Institute of India, he had said.
Speaking during a “Conversations with the Prime Minister” event Thursday at the Mt Hope/Mt Lambert Community Centre, Rowley said: “The first I heard about any vaccines from India was from local doctors who were spoken to by the Indian High Commissioner, who did not speak to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago,” the PM stated.
He went on to say his second time hearing about those Indian vaccines was during efforts by some businessmen to import vaccines for local sale.
The Government also communicated directly with India, Rowley said, stating: “I can tell you there has been no confirmation of any such thing from India.”
Browne: Personal attacks?
Browne noted: “I have noted quotes in several newspapers attributed to the current High Commissioner of the Republic of India which express public criticism of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
“There were also published claims attributed to His Excellency the High Commissioner which referenced a view that the Prime Minister had engaged in ‘personal attacks’ against him. However, there was no evidence in the articles of any such attacks.”
He added: “Dialogue and diplomacy are the tools of our trade; they offer the potential to bring us closer together even than before, and have been successfully deployed to resolve differences far greater than the ones that currently confront us.”
Browne added: “I have since taken additional measures toward a dialogue with the objective of achieving a resolution in the shortest possible time.”
The T&T-India vaccine issue was further stirred when, on February 23, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wrote to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arguing that T&T was in a Covid-19 crisis and could be helped by his country’s intervention.