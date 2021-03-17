Trinidad and Tobago is not getting involved in the claims of China’s human rights abuses and aggression as it relates to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan.
This according to Foreign Affairs and Caricom Minister Dr Amery Browne, when asked to explain this country’s foreign policy given China’s President Xi Jinping’s remarks that China has Trinidad and Tobago’s “support” on these issues.
President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Tuesday, during which they spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues.
International reports on the conversation stated that President Xi “expressed appreciation for Trinidad and Tobago’s support to China’s legitimate positions over issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan”.
Trinidad and Tobago’s foreign policy is one of non-interference, as was emphasised with respect to Venezuela and alleged human rights abuses under the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Asked via WhatsApp to explain what was reported with respect to President Xi’s comments, Browne said the non-interference position remains.
“Trinidad and Tobago’s policy of non-interference and non-intervention is long-standing and remains in place. This was conveyed and reaffirmed at yesterday’s meeting between the two heads of government,” he stated.
Global criticism
On February 16, Reuters reported United States President Joe Biden as saying that China will pay a price for its human rights abuses.
The President was responding to queries at a televised event on China’s handling of Muslim minorities in its far western region of Xinjiang.
It stated that President Xi has drawn global criticism for holding the minority Uighurs in internment camps, and other human rights abuses.
“Well, there will be repercussions for China and he knows that,” Biden said of Xi, when pressed on the issue at the town hall event televised on CNN.
Biden said the US will reassert its global role in speaking up for human rights, adding that he would work with the international community to get China to protect them.
“China is trying very hard to become a world leader, and to get that moniker and be able to do that they have to gain the confidence of other countries,” Biden said.
“As long as they are engaged in activity that is contrary to basic human rights, it is going to be hard for them to do that,” he added.
According to the Reuters report, in a two-hour phone call with Xi in February, Biden emphasised the US priority of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where the United States and China are major strategic rivals.
It stated he also voiced concern about Beijing’s “coercive and unfair” trade practices and rights issues, such as its Hong Kong crackdown, the Xinjiang internments, and increasingly assertive actions in Asia, including toward Taiwan, which China claims as its own.