There is no other leader who worked round the clock and engaged the population more during the Covid-19 pandemic than Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
This according to Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne who said the Prime Minister lacked sleep and worked tirelessly to ensure the best for Trinidad and Tobago and even withstood pressure from people who were pressuring him to sell vaccines to this country.
“I can say without fear without anyone contradicting me that no leader on this planet has engaged more with their population than the Prime Minister the Honourable Keith Rowley,” said Browne during his contribution to the budget debate on Saturday at the Red House in Port of Spain.
He said Rowley has followed the science and made tough decisions.
“I have seen our Prime Minister, yes the same man those cowardly fake profiles love to ridicule, I’ve seen him with eyes red from lack of sleep, reading the reports, studying the global developments, listening to recommendations, sifting through the noise,” he said.
He disclosed that he was there when the calls came in about “vaccine links” from middle men.
“Family member of a popular Bajan singer had vaccine links for us, rich businessman who had a special connection,” he said adding that there was a lot of pressure.
Browne said no legitimate person wanted to sell vaccines to a small market like Trinidad and Tobago but many wanted to exploit our sense of urgency
“Our Prime Minister stood his ground on behalf of this nation and we did not fall victim to the predators,” he said.
He said we can look back now and see some countries with fake vaccines, fake deals and middle men “on the run”.
He said only World Health Organisation- (WHO) approved vaccines were utilised in T&T.
Browne said anyone vaccinated in this country can travel to the United States and not all countries can say the same thing.
He said Government is working assiduously to ensure that this country’s “excellent standards” are accepted everywhere from the United Kingdom and Canada and everywhere else.
He said as a child he wondered what if an alien species were to invade Earth and whether this would bring humanity together.
“I got the answer in my adulthood because we have an invasion of a small alien, microscopic that threatens the entire world and guess what, the world did not come together and we saw the inequity, we saw the vaccine apartheid,” he said.
He said Trinidad and Tobago led by Rowley stood up against it.
Browne further urged the population to get vaccinated as he noted the dangers of the Delta variant.