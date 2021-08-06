Foreign and Caricom Minister Dr Amery Browne, in May this year, formally requested a donation of 250,000 vaccines from the Canadian government.
In correspondence to the Canadian High Commission dated May 15, 2021, Browne requested the vaccines from Canada’s excess doses, stating it would support Trinidad and Tobago’s vaccination efforts.
Browne’s request for the vaccines was made before Trinidad-born now Canadian citizen Pundit Vijay Persad Seetahal issued letters to government officials in Canada, asking for vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago.
The Canadian High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago, by correspondence dated July 29, 2021, wrote to Browne, stating that Canada is committed to supporting equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines through its direct support to the Covax facility with 30 million vaccines.
Additionally, it stated Canada has been seeking to respond to the needs in the Caribbean and, to this effect, there will be a donation of 41,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago.
A total of 82,030 AstraZeneca vaccines from the Canadian government landed in Trinidad on Thursday and were received by Browne, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Canadian High Commissioner Sharad Kumar Gupta.
While action was taken via the Government and diplomatic channels to obtain vaccines from Canada, Pundit Seetahal also made efforts and wrote to Canadian government officials.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Seetahal said he felt the need to do this because he has elderly parents in Trinidad and other relatives, and he was concerned about the delay in this country getting vaccines. Copies of Seetahal’s letters and the response he received were circulated online yesterday, with some on social media saying he should be credited for Canada’s vaccine gift.
Seetahal said on June 25 he wrote to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking for vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago. He also wrote to Canada’s Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand on June 24, making the request.
He said on July 14 he received correspondence from Anand, stating that his request was forwarded to Minister of International Development Global Affairs Canada, Karina Gould.
Seetahal said he did not want to take any chances, so he also decided to write to Gould himself.
On Wednesday this week, Gould announced Canada had allocated more than 82,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago and they were received on Thursday. Yesterday, Seetahal received e-mail correspondence from Gould’s office, expressing gratitude.
“Thank you for reaching out to the Office of the Honourable Karina Gould. As requested, I have included the link to Global Affairs Canada News Release regarding the Government of Canada’s commitment to share vaccines with Trinidad and Tobago. Thank you for your engagement on this important matter,” the correspondence stated.
Request for Pfizer
Seetahal said he has requested to meet Gould to thank her personally for the vaccines sent to Trinidad and Tobago and, next week, he will be going to the minister’s office to personally thank her for the much needed assistance on behalf of the Shree Krishna Dharma Sabha both in Canada and Trinidad.
Seetahal said he intends to write Gould again, requesting Pfizer vaccines for T&T children. “After I make that solemn thanks to her, I am going to beg and ask her very nicely for Pfizer vaccines for the children of Trinidad and Tobago because in Canada we believe in taking care of our elderly and our children,” he said.