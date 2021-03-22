Trinidad and Tobago and India will work even closer in getting vaccines for this country.
This according to a joint statement issued by Foreign Affairs and Caricom Minister Dr Amery Browne and Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu following a meeting yesterday at the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry in Port of Spain.
Hailing the meeting as a success, Browne and Sahu stated discussions were held on recent developments, including the matter of access to vaccines, “and there was consensus that the two countries would work even closer together on this matter”.
The statement indicated other sectors of interest were also identified for the enhancement of the bilateral co-operation between Trinidad and Tobago and India such as pharmaceuticals and health care, information and communication technology (ICT), information technology enabled services (ITES), renewable energy and agriculture.
They stated they had very “candid, friendly and comprehensive” discussions on the bilateral relationship between the Trinidad and Tobago and India.
“The meeting was successful and conducted in the best interests of the long-standing ties that bind our two nations,” they stated.
No confirmation
The meeting came on the heels of tension between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Sahu.
Last Thursday, Rowley said Sahu never spoke to the Government about India’s vaccine gifts and had denied knowledge of any such programme.
Speaking during a “Conversations with the Prime Minister” event at the Mt Hope/Mt Lambert Community Centre, Rowley said: “The first I heard about any vaccines from India was from local doctors who were spoken to by the Indian High Commissioner, who did not speak to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago”.
He went on to say his second time hearing about those Indian vaccines was during efforts by some businessmen to import vaccines for local sale.
The Government also communicated directly with India, Rowley said, stating: “I can tell you there has been no confirmation of any such thing from India.”
Sahu on Friday knocked Rowley’s “diplomatic decency”, saying in response to questions from the Express, “I don’t think it is in the pale of diplomatic decency to personally attack a resident High Commissioner.”
Browne then intervened and sought a meeting with Sahu.
On Sunday, the Indian High Commission issued a statement providing details of its communication with the T&T Government with respect vaccines.
The Indian High Commission stated that by the time the Trinidad and Tobago Government made a request for a Covid-19 vaccine donation from India it may have been too late but the High Commissioner indicated he would go the extra mile to assist.