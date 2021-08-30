BRUISED, NOT DEFEATED

“We may be bruised but we will not be defeated. I know we can overcome the challenges of the 21st-century, and emerge from this crisis.”
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in his message marking Trinidad and Tobago’s 59th Independence anniversary being observed today. It is the second anniversary without fanfare since the Covid-19 pandemic was declared in 2020.
Rowley also called on the national community to draw on its “innate resilience” during trying times and when lives, including children’s lives, depended on every citizen’s sense of responsibility.
He said, “once we fully recognise our obligations and rights, that all citizens hold an equal share, we can take charge in shaping a better, collective future; not only for ourselves, and families, but for all others and all future generations who will call these twin islands home”.
Rowley noted that the word “Independence” carries “great significance for every nation as it allows their citizens to stand equally and proudly as members of a nation-state recognised in the international community”.
“This means that their citizens hold a great obligation of collective, yet individual responsibilities, privileges, duties and rights,” the Prime Minister said, as he extended “warm” Independence greetings to Trinidad and Tobago on behalf the Government and his family.
With that, however, comes the charge of each citizen being accountable for his/her individual actions within the nation-state—the magnitude of which a few may not truly understand, or choose to ignore”, he said.
He later said the world was caught up in the Covid-19 pandemic but also faced other threats including climate change, which was of particular concern to the Caribbean.
However, the PM also stated:
“I speak of rights, but placing more emphasis on responsibilities, because at this historical point every citizen is being called upon to be alert more so to his/her responsibilities; our very lives and the lives of our children depend upon it.”
He went on to “urge all citizens to seek to refine your understanding not only of your individual rights—but more so your responsibilities”.
The PM issued an appeal:
“Fellow citizens let’s all truly believe and act within these ideals. The national interest, the national cause must always go above and beyond partisan politics and private interests; it must always be pre-eminent, for in this way we are all better off in all situations and for all times.”
Economic support, risks
The Prime Minister said the past 18 months “have been difficult if not destructive for the world economy, and also our Republic”.
“Our risks have been heightened by both the $5 billion disbursed on relief measures against the Covid-19 virus, and the collapse in energy prices in early 2020,” he stated.
He said during this time the Government “had to protect the lives of our most vulnerable citizens...this has placed a continued strain on the treasury, but the Government is determined to take care of the neediest”.
Rowley said “an unprecedented scenario called for unprecedented responses from everyone” and added: “As a people, we have dug deep, tapping into our innate resilience, our strength and shown our ability to adapt and cope with these changes.”
“We may be bruised, but we will not be defeated. I know we can overcome the challenges of the 21st-century, and emerge from this crisis,” he said.
The PM said first, “we must acknowledge many economic opportunities are no longer available, but the global pandemic is creating new ones”.
He said massive transformations are taking place in manufacturing, finance, medicine, security, business, music, fashion, food, entertainment, energy and climate.
“There is now a new world out there, which this country must first understand, then grasp ‘with boundless faith in our destiny’,” the PM said, adding that “entrepreneurship is the key”.
“Our citizens must unlock the Trinbago creativity, passion and energy,” he stated.
“There must be a new mindset, new attitudes, new world views, searching every prospect, hungrily and courageously, to build businesses.”
Rowley said T&T has to “adapt to 21st-century changes, becoming more aware of emerging realities and trends, overcome the disadvantages of complexity, and develop indigenous Trinbago models”.
He went on to assure that the Government will provide the necessary support and enabling environment and noted the recent establishment of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which “will be mapping our transition towards a digital economy”.
“Other sectors, some traditional and some new, will receive renewed focus as we will take meaningful steps to build, re-build and create further opportunities,” Rowley stated.
He added:
“Through our prudent management, and past good fortune this country has amassed some savings and other buffers which have allowed us to weather the economic storm of the pandemic. This is evident in the recent affirmation of our credit rating by Standard & Poor’s debt rating agency.”
The PM said that as an independent nation and though tiny, “we have been players on the world stage, and have established our ability to govern ourselves and hold independent and non-aligned positions in world affairs”.
Message to youths
The PM also called on young people not to shirk their responsibilities to their country.
He recalled the words of first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, who had stated: “The strength of the nation depends on the strength of its citizens”.
He said: “In this country, it is a charge our first Prime Minister, Dr Eric Williams gave the youths of the nation in that famous Youth Rally back in 1962, warning us that ‘Your responsibility is…a heavy one. If you shirk it, you betray our Nation. If you fail in that responsibility, you jeopardise your nation’,”.
Rowley said the world is caught up with the Covid-19 pandemic but “human beings are facing other threats, specifically, global climate change, alongside challenges in resource depletion, and fundamental changes in technology, business, education, health services, work; our overall way of life”.