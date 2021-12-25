Bruising battle with Covid-19

There is no denying 2021 will go down as annus horribilis in Trinidad and Tobago, a year of the spectacular collapse of the battle against Covid-19.
International pats on the back for the country’s handling of the challenges that came with the sudden onslaught of the killer virus in 2020 have now descended into the gnashing of teeth, apportioning of blame, mountains of grief, a health sector tottering under the weight of carrying the load of close to 3,000 deaths and hundreds of infections daily.
Psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh, who says citizens have been left feeling “abused” and “fatigued”, concedes there’s less optimism among the population than last year.
The Sunday Express today begins the countdown of the stories of 2021 that commanded our space and minds, beginning with the unrelenting and unforgiving Covid-19.
At the beginning of the year, it appeared as though T&T had been spared the worst of the pandemic. Restrictions put in place in 2020 were still in place, including the closure of the country’s borders and schools.
Infection levels were low and just 127 Covid-19 deaths had been recorded in the first year of the pandemic.
At the beginning of the year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued its first emergency use validation for a Covid-19 vaccine and it was seen as the light at the end of the tunnel.
But procuring vaccines turned out to be more difficult than anticipated.
T&T had signed on to the COVAX facility, an initiative led by the WHO to ensure equitable access to vaccines to countries worldwide, but it would be a full three months before this country was able to get its first shipment.
Larger and richer countries, according to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, had been hoarding vaccines for their own populations making it difficult for small countries like T&T to access a supply.
T&T looked on as countries across the world began to vaccinate their populations while this country had not received a single dose.
There were many calls from various sectors including business groups and the Opposition for Government to address the issue quickly and get vaccines into the country.
On February 16, T&T finally received its first supply of vaccines.
It came, not from COVAX, but as a donation from the government of Barbados.
It was not until March 31 that T&T received the first batch of 33,000 vaccines from the COVAX facility.
Two-and-a-half months later, the country received a second shipment and the third and final shipment arrived in August.
T&T has also received a number of vaccine donations from China, Grenada, Canada and the United States as well as a batch of vaccines ordered through the African Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP).
At last, T&T seemed in a good place with enough vaccines to vaccinate the eligible population.
The country had a supply of AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson and most recently Pfizer vaccines available to the public.
But Government encountered another obstacle—vaccine hesitancy.
Some people have questioned the speed at which the vaccines were developed and their safety.
Some claimed the vaccines contained “5G” tracking devices, other linked the vaccines to the biblical “mark of the beast”.
Government dismissed the claims as conspiracy theories but there remains a large segment of the population who have opted not to be vaccinated.
Variants and spikes
Trinidad and Tobago escaped the worst of the pandemic in the early part of the year.
In January, seven deaths were recorded, five in February and three in March.
In April, deaths jumped to 27 but by May the number of infections and deaths began to increase much more dramatically.
The spike coincided with the circulation of the Brazilian “P1” variant of the virus.
May had become, at that point, the deadliest month of the virus with 326 deaths reported, more than double the number of deaths reported in all of 2020.
Government and Opposition argued over who was to blame for the spike, with the Opposition blaming Rowley’s invitation for the public to visit Tobago over the Easter weekend.
In turn, Rowley accused the Opposition of organising and paying for a number of massive vigils that were held to protest the murder of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt.
The Prime Minister said the vigils contributed to the spread of the virus.
At the time, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said no single thing was responsible for the spike but rather a combination of several factors.
In June, deaths increased again with 352 people succumbing to the virus.
Government continued to plead with the public to get vaccinated.
The numbers began to decrease with 230 deaths reported in July, 217 in August and 191 in September. But by October, the country was facing another spike, this time, in the wake of the deadlier and more infectious Delta variant of the virus.
T&T recorded its first cases of Delta in early August and by the end of September, health officials confirmed that Delta has reached the stage of community spread.
Deaths once again jumped to 214 in October, then to 462 in November.
December has since surpassed November’s total with 560 deaths reported up to yesterday.
While the country continues to battle the ongoing spike, yet another variant, Omicron, was detected in T&T this month.
Both imported and homegrown cases of the Omicron variant have been reported, prompting fears of yet another spike to come.
State of emergency and restrictions
In the midst of the spike in May, with restrictions already in place, Government implemented a state of emergency (SoE) in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
The SoE was originally declared by President Paula-Mae Weekes on May 15.
On May 24, it was extended for three months.
That first three-month extension expired on midnight August 29.
A second extension was sought and was approved by Parliament to run until the end of November.
The SoE saw the implementation of a curfew alongside existing restrictions limiting gatherings, closure of beaches and other recreational spaces as well as restrictions on the food service sector, bars and other industries.
The SoE however seemed to have little impact on the Covid-19 crisis as cases and deaths continued to increase even with the SoE in place.
The SoE was lifted two weeks early on November 17 as the Prime Minister said it had served its purpose.
“It was a holding arrangement to reduce the period of exposure and mixing until such time where we could have had a rollout of our vaccination programme,” Rowley said then.
Overburdened
health system and overflowing morgues
Despite the SoE and restrictions, the virus continued to spread unabated in T&T and took its toll on the health sector.
The parallel healthcare system set up for the care of Covid-19 patients came close to total collapse several times during the year and to date remains under significant strain.
The traditional health system, too, has faced challenges due to rising numbers of Covid-19 patients requiring hospital care.
Resources were diverted away from the regular healthcare system towards Covid-19 treatment.
Amid the spike in May, Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards announced that 93 additional beds had been added to the parallel healthcare system.
This was expanded further amidst the spike in October.
The additional beds proved to be insufficient with tents being set up outside the traditional hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients.
There were weekly warnings of the health system being overwhelmed and the risk of running out of space in the intensive care unit (ICU).
By the end of October, Abdool-Richards announced that the Covid-19 ICUs were at capacity.
Health officials warned that the majority of patients requiring hospital care were unvaccinated and they pleaded with the population to get the vaccine.
Meanwhile, the healthcare workers tasked with caring for Covid-19 patients complained of burnout, having to work under less than ideal conditions with no vacation in two years.
Health workers told of their experiences caring for Covid-19 patients without proper PPE and insufficient equipment and resources.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, in acknowledging the situation at the nation’s hospitals, said it was not something unique to T&T but was being experienced regionally and globally.
While the healthcare system struggled to cope, bodies of Covid-19 victims began to pile up presenting yet another problem—storage.
With hundreds of Covid-19 deaths occurring each month in addition to deaths unrelated to the virus, funeral homes and morgues struggled to meet the demand for storage of corpses.
To date, 2,738 people have died of the virus in T&T.
The majority—2,611 deaths—occurred in 2021.
Though Government initially denied that morgues were overwhelmed with the high number of bodies, it has since announced that a facility is being set up at a warehouse in Freeport to store Covid-19 bodies until they are disposed of through burial or cremation.
Tobago, too, is now facing the same issue.
Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said last week that the morgue at the Scarborough hospital was completely filled.
He said a temporary freezer container is to be set up to provide additional space for storage of those who died from the virus.
Restrictions lifted
Even as the pandemic continues to rage, Government has said the population must learn to live with the virus as it may be around for some time to come.
As such, several restrictions that were in place at the beginning of the year have been lifted, allowing for economic activity to resume.
T&T reopened its borders in July after more than a year of being closed.
Commercial flights have since resumed both in and out of the country, albeit with testing and vaccination requirements in place.
The reopening of the retail sector followed soon after, allowing businesses to resume operations and thousands of employees to return to work.
Bars and street vendors were also allowed to resume operations.
In October, Government launched a “safe zone” initiative, requiring patrons and staff at all participating businesses to be vaccinated.
And, much to the joy of beach lovers, beaches were finally reopened to the public.
Several restrictions still remain in place, including the closure of schools.
While secondary school pupils in Forms Four to Six have been allowed back to physical classes since October, pupils in the lower forms as well as primary and ECCE level pupils are still being taught virtually.
The Ministry of Education recently announced that these pupils will return to the physical school environment in February and April.
Public sector vaccination policy
The year ends much like it began, with an uproar over Covid-19 vaccines.
Whereas the issue at the beginning of the year was the difficulty in procuring vaccines, the issue at the end of the year is now convincing people to get vaccinated.
Vaccination levels in T&T remain under target.
In an effort to increase the vaccination rate, the Government has announced a new proposed policy requiring all public sector workers to be vaccinated by mid-January 2022.
If they refuse, they will not be allowed to return to work and will not be paid.
Legislation to enact the policy is expected to be brought to Parliament early next month.
But the policy has met with opposition from the trade union movement which has vowed to resist any attempt to force workers to be vaccinated.
The issue seems headed to court, the outcome uncertain.
What will 2022 bring? Only time will tell.
See Page 7