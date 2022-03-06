BRUTALITY AT SEA

Just under a month after the Coast Guard found itself at the centre of an incident at sea in which a toddler was killed, allegations are once again being brought against the organisation—this time by the crew of a Grenadian vessel.
The crew of the Grenadian vessel, Rainia, which travels to this country weekly to conduct trade, claimed its members encountered a “nightmare experience” with the T&T Coast Guard on Wednesday, which resulted in the physical assault and hospitalisation of at least one crew member.
According to a report by the Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN), eight crew members on the vessel were met with hostility by Coast Guard officers last week, which escalated to the assault of the crew’s captain and one crew member.
The report stated that the crew member was seriously injured and now required surgery.
GBN journalist Rena Pierre Thomas reported that the routine check was to be performed by the Coast Guard around 3 a.m. on March 2. The vessel’s operator, Keith Joseph, claimed the crew was met with aggression, with one officer using obscene language and pointing a gun in the direction of the crew.
“My crew members said, you have to be careful pointing that gun because you know it had an incident where a kid was accidentally shot and killed, and that made it even worse. The officer said, ‘You know what, we are taking you guys to the base.’
“Now the captain said, ‘Why are you taking us to the base? It is kind of difficult to manoeuvre there with a boat that is pretty heavy laden.’ And they said, ‘You heard what he is saying, you’re not deaf. Bring the so and so boat in there,’” Joseph said.
Joseph said the boat’s captain was pulled off by a Coast Guard member and slapped and kicked. A second crew member, who had voiced concerns over the officer’s use of a gun, was then beaten, he claimed.
“One guy, the same guy who boarded the boat, jumped on board and pulled the captain off, pushed him off onto the docks and brutalised him. He was slapped, kicked, punched and thrown to the ground. And the same guy pointed to the member who mentioned the shooting incident and said, ‘You, I want you to come down.’ So, he proceeded and, as he landed, they jumped on him. Slaps, kicks, punches. He fell to the ground. They continued kicking him. I tried to shout at them to stop,” he said.
The crew were scared for their lives, he said.
Broken bones
The GBN report states a plain clothes officer later intervened and allowed them to leave.
“A few moments later, he said one plain clothed officer who they concluded to be a superior officer came to the dock and spoke to the Coast Guard. It was only after that encounter that the officers returned to the crew and told them that they could leave. The crew member was later hospitalised at the Port of Spain General Hospital for several injuries, one of which he now requires surgery for,” the report said.
The hospitalised crew member who spoke with GBN at Cave Augustine said he suffered broken bones and other injuries as a result of the beating.
“I started to pee blood. Look at my face, I got a broken bone on both places in my face. I am getting pain in the left side of my head. I can’t really watch in the sunlight because my eyes are blurry,” he said.
As a result, Joseph said the crew would be seeking legal redress for the incident, adding that the authorities should be held accountable for their actions.
“This is something we are going to make legal to make someone responsible, because we cannot be responsible. This is not a simple surgery or a cheap surgery. The Coast Guard, the Trinidad and Tobago Government, someone has to take responsibility for it. Someone must stand up, and I am not afraid to stand up. It is the guy’s rights. It’s human rights. It involves everyone, not just us. What will happen to us? We trade with Trinidad every week. What will happen to the foreign investors who can’t speak English when they fall into their hands?” he said.
Coast Guard investigating
In a statement yesterday, the T&T Coast Guard stated it was aware of the reports and that an investigation has been launched to determine what transpired.
“The Coast Guard takes all allegations of this nature very seriously because they affect public perception of the Formation, which may lead to a breakdown in trust that is a key component for its mission success.
“As a result, the Coast Guard launched an immediate investigation on the same morning of the incident, with a view to determining the facts of what occurred.
“This ongoing investigation will involve all parties concerned by the time of its completion. The Coast Guard wishes to assure the public that all efforts are being made to ensure that this matter is speedily resolved.”
The Coast Guard said it holds itself and its membership to the highest standards of conduct, and in no way supports any abuse of power and authority.
It said it continues to provide border security and other services in the face of the threat of Covid-19 in order to maintain the safety and security of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago through the conduct of maritime security and safety patrols within its area of operations.