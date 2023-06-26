CHIEF Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine has requested an allocation of $4.54 billion from the Central Government to run Tobago over the next fiscal year.
Presenting the THA’s draft budget estimates for fiscal 2023/2024 in the Assembly Legislature yesterday, Augustine slammed the Government for “tiefing from Tobagonians” over the years.
He also took aim at Finance Minister Colm Imbert for his “illegal conduct” of “single-handedly” reducing the amount of money approved by the Parliament for the THA.
Augustine highlighted that the THA was still owed $152 million in arrears from approved parliamentary allocations from fiscal 2017 to 2022, as well as an additional $53 million from the 2023 mid-year budget review.
He called on the Central Government and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to “mind Tobago business and give us the money owed to us”.
The theme of Augustine’s budget presentation was “Building a Sustainable, Prosperous and Resilient Tobago” which he said was chosen because of the critical and urgent need to reset, refocus and reinvigorate Tobago’s development efforts.
It was the Chief Secretary’s second budget presentation since the current THA assumed office in 2021.
Augustine said the $4.54 billion estimates comprised recurrent expenditure estimates of $3.39 billion, development expenditure estimates of $1.15 billion, Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) expenditure estimates of $97.07 million and Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) expenditure estimates of $44.77 million.
The estimates for URP and CEPEP were based on the increases in salaries for the workers in these programmes, he noted.
He said the Assembly’s total estimated expenditure was predicated on a national budget of $65.78 billion for 2024 and a revenue share of 6.9 per cent, in keeping with the “upper end” of the Dispute Resolution Commission’s recommendation that Tobago be allocated between 4.03 and 6.9 per cent of the national budget.
“Let me add that the Central Government nor the Minister of Finance are in need of no other action to be able to give us 6.9 per cent, except to recognise that the Dispute Resolution Commission has already given it,” he said.
“Therefore, any attempt to extort Tobago’s support for an incomplete legislative arrangement for Tobago’s autonomy in order to get 6.9 per cent will be soundly rebuffed. It will appear as if the party in charge in Trinidad likes to extort things from the THA,” he added.
Augustine said the THA hoped that Rowley will demonstrate this “resurged love” for Tobago and his “sensitivity to the socio-economic realities of the island” by instructing Imbert to break the tradition of allocating the THA a customary $4.03 of every $100 spent nationally.
“$4.03 is what they believe we are valued at,” Augustine said.
He projected that the total revenue to be collected in Tobago for fiscal 2024 is $211.45 million.
Accuses Central govt
of ‘tiefing from Tobagonians’
Augustine recalled that last year, he requested a total package of $3.97 billion, comprising $3.07 billion for recurrent expenditure, $900 million for development programme expenditure, $59.59 million and $53.17 million for URP and CEPEP.
“The unfortunate truth is that the THA was only allocated $2.6 billion, comprising $2.2 billion for recurrent expenditure, $400 million for development programmes and $18 million and $9.2 million for URP and CEPEP respectively,” he said.
He said this constituted an underfunding of the THA of $1.3 billion or 33.3 per cent of the allocation requested to meet the island’s expenses for fiscal 2023.
“It is important to also note that we inherited over $700 million in debt owed to contractors and other service providers. Some are threatening to march every Monday morning for their monies. Thankfully, most of them are not attempting to extort their monies from us,” Augustine said.
He said the Assembly’s reconciliation exercise revealed that between 2017 and 2022 alone, the Ministry of Finance did not release $152 million in approved allocations to the THA.
Added to this, he said, Imbert increased the national budget by $3.80 billion in the 2023 mid-year review and allocated only $100 million to the THA.
“And that’s $100 million after a demand to pay a certain contractor, as opposed to $153 million, in keeping with the $4.03 per cent minimum mandated by the Dispute Resolution Commission, once again breaking the law,” Augustine said.
“This now makes it a total of $205 million owed to the THA by the Central Government. Madame Presiding Officer, this is a clear case in which the Central Government has been caught stealing from Tobagonians,” he claimed.
“In fact, if I should put on my old linguistics cap, the more appropriate expression should be the Central Government has been tiefing from Tobagonians,” Augustine said.
He said this “gross abuse, insensitive and unfair situation” was formally brought to the attention of Imbert.
“...who replied that he had the authority in law to reduce Tobago’s meagre share of the national budget,” Augustine claimed.
He said the matter was also raised with Rowley who “disappointingly, but not surprisingly, supported his Minister of Finance”.
“Let me make it pellucid that my administration will take all and every step to ensure that every penny, every red cent, that is approved by the National Parliament for Tobagonians comes to the THA to do our business. I say no more on this matter for now,” Augustine said.
He said despite the “meagre allocation” and the numerous obstacles “placed purposefully” in the THA’s way, the administration was still able to deliver for Tobagonians.
He assured that despite the political developments that had occurred in the last year, the administration remained committed to delivering on its mandate received from the people in 2021.
“Notwithstanding the political noises coming from minority leader A, minority leader B and minority leader C from Trinidad, I am proud to lead this young and rapidly developing team on the journey toward making Tobago the greatest little island on the planet,” Augustine said.
Budget estimates
Augustine said the development programme estimates for fiscal 2024 increased by $250 million or 27.8 per cent, over the $900 million requested for fiscal 2023.
He said some of the areas to be funded over the next year included:
—Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago: $40 million
—Tobago Tourism Agency (on the development side): $16 million
—Pigeon Point infrastructure works: $7 million
—Store Bay Beach Facility: $6 million
—construction of Tobago cruise ship berths: $2 million
—improvements to primary schools: $18.5 million
—improvement to secondary schools: $8 million
—upgrade of Mason Hall Government school: $5 million
—integrated housing development at Shirvan: $100 million
—home improvement grant and subsidy: $17 million
—affordable housing project: $15 million
—major improvement works on secondary roads: $35 million
—road resurfacing programme: $32 million
Augustine said recurrent expenditure is set to increase $193.2 million, or 16.3 per cent over the amount requested last year.
Fiscal 2024 recurrent estimates are broken down as follows:
—Assembly Legislature: $29.99 million
—Office of the Chief Secretary: 253.74 million
—Office of the Deputy Chief Secretary: $43.77 million
—Division of Finance: $323.27 million
—Division of Tourism: $243.26 million
—Division of Education: $574.31 million
—Division of Community Development: $162.84 million
—Division of Infrastructure: $517.14 million
—Division of Food Security: $263.84 million
—Division of Health: $933.92 million
—Division of Settlements: $41.91 million