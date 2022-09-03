Budget day Sept 26: country still ‘subject to shocks’

THE 2023 budget will be read on September 26.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert made the announcement at the Spotlight on the Economy forum hosted by his ministry at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain yesterday.
Imbert said while the economy is doing better than expected, he would err on the side of caution, as the country was still subject to shocks from the global economy.
He said the local economy was buffered somewhat from global price shocks because the Government has taken a decision to maintain the country’s exchange rate.
To this end, he noted the country’s inflation is just below five per cent, adding it is “one of the main reasons is that we have not interfered with our exchange rate”.
“If we had a sliding exchange rate and Covid hit us, where would the dollar be now? It might be 30 to one. Who knows? But because we are managing our exchange rate and we refuse to devalue our dollar, this is why we are able to keep inflation down to four per cent, five per cent,” he said.
In spite of this, he said T&T is well positioned to reap the benefits of the current favourable price dynamics. He noted the country’s downstream sector, which produces ammonia, urea and methanol, were performing well, and he expects T&T to benefit from the improved terms of trade through the coming on-stream of several major oil and gas projects and recent discoveries.
Facts and figures
Here are some of the economic data Imbert presented:
1. For fiscal 2022, oil and gas was expected to reach $35.9 million, which is double the value of 2021 of $16.4 million;
2. T&T’s import cover is 8.4 months at $6.8 billion as at December 2021. It was 8.5 months in December 2020 at 6.9 billion;
3. For fiscal 2022, T&T expects to collect $20 billion in taxes—$9.7 billion from oil companies and $10.3 from other companies;
4. T&T’s budget deficit for 2022 will be $2 billion. It was projected to be $9 billion;
5. The country’s overdraft, as of yesterday, was 39 per cent.
Imbert observed T&T’s credit rating has also been stable and that the Government is meeting with Moody’s in November.
“But based on what Moody’s is publishing, I want to talk to you soon.
“It seems that we may get an improvement from Moody’s. Now, I’ve told you all the good news. Our credit rating is improving. Our revenue is increasing.
“Our economy is in growth mode.