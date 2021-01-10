‘Buju’ killed in drug buy

Crime Scene--use this one

ONE man is dead and another injured following a shooting in Arima on Saturday night.

Police were told by the survivor that at about 8.10 p.m. he went to Train Line Road, off Pinto Road, Arima, to purchase marijuana from a man he knows as “Buju”.

While engaging in the transaction with Buju, whose real name is Anton Joseph, from Train Line Road, the 19-year-old told police he heard a volley of gunshots.

He then felt a burning sensation to his left calf and realised he had been shot.

He turned around and ran away.

He was later able to flag down a taxi and sought medical attention at Arima Hospital.

While he was there, Joseph was brought into the hospital by residents of the area.

But he died around 8.52 that night.

This is the third killing which has been classed as a murder for the year.

Investigators observed 12 bullet holes.

Police have no motive for the killing.

There have been two other homicides, but an inquest was ordered into the death of Aariff Mohammed, while investigations are still ongoing into how Russell Callender was killed.

The murder toll for the same period last year was ten.

