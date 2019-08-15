A Diego Martin man was shot dead following an argument on Thursday.
He has been identified as Timmy Owen, who worked as a labourer with the Diego Martin Regional Corporation.
Police said Owen was drinking alcohol and liming with some men at School Trace, Petit Valley, at around 9a.m.
Eyewitnesses said Owen began arguing with the men who walked away.
Minutes later, two men walked up to Owen and shot him several times, including in the head.
He collapsed on the roadway and died.
Investigators are unable to say whether his death was linked to the argument.