BULLET TO BACK OF HEAD

SLAIN Police Constable Clarence Gilkes sustained a single gunshot to the back of his head, close to his neck, while another bullet grazed his right temple.
An autopsy was done at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday which concluded that Gilkes died as a result of the single gunshot wound, a source told the Express.
Information with regards to what type of bullet killed PC Gilkes could not be obtained.
Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob last night confirmed that the autopsy had been done but did not reveal the results.
Speaking to TV6 News, Jacob said, “I just had a conversation with the investigators from the Homicide Department and they did in fact obtain a report of that post mortem on the police officer PC Gilkes.
“The outcome of that has now again widened our investigation and it is only for this reason it is necessary that the young man give up himself to the police,” he said.
Jacob added, “At present there are arrangements being made between himself and his lawyers so that he can in fact hand himself over to the police so that he could be interviewed for his side of the story of what actually happened.”
Jacob said “the post-mortem report has sent us in a particular direction with the investigation but as you are aware when a matter is under investigation, we tend not to reveal particular information that can prejudice the entire matter. So we are in fact conducting investigations by the Homicide department, and as I said we are looking at all that various angles, especially as we have received the report from the pathologist,” he said.
Police harassment
The suspect, 29-year-old Jehlano Romney, has indicated he wants to surrender, but expressed fear that he would be brutalised.
Contacted last night, Romney’s attorney, Christon J Williams, said he is working with the police to get his client to surrender, and it would be only a matter of time.
The alleged shooter’s mother, Kadaffi Romney, has maintained her denial of the police’s version, claiming it was one of the police officers on duty last Friday who shot PC Gilkes and were pinning murder on her son.
She claimed her son had taken several police officers to court for what he described as “constant police harassment”.
Gilkes was killed last week Friday when, according to police, he and a team of officers attempted to arrest a man at Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin.
Police said they received a report that men were seen brandishing assault rifles along the road, and officers from the Western Division Task Force responded.
They said around 3 p.m. while in the area, they came under heavy gunfire and they took cover and fired back. They then realised that Gilkes had been shot in his neck. While some officers went searching for the gunmen, others took Gilkes to the St James District Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment. The original party was later joined by approximately 80 of their colleagues and soldiers from the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, in the hunt for the alleged cop killer.