Bullets for Facebook fraudster

Two men attempting to lure buyers using a Facebook advertisement for a car that did not exist were not prepared for the potential customer who responded on Saturday.

The customer was asked to meet the sellers at Wayne Street, Cap-de-Ville, where he would be allowed to view the car.

A police report stated that the customer, an off-duty police officer, arrived at the location and was greeted by two men around 3.30 p.m. Police said the men, armed with a Chinese chopper and a firearm, demanded that the officer hand over cash and other valuables.

The officer, who is attached to the Debe Police Post, told investigators that he saw his life was in imminent danger and drew his licensed firearm.

The officer fired in the direction of the men, hitting the man armed with the chopper in his back, while the gunman ran away.

The wounded man, who lives in Tarodale, San Fernando, was taken to Point Fortin Hospital.

Police say they have the identity of the second suspect and are searching for him.

