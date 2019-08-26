A TUNAPUNA man and his girlfriend were attacked by gunmen who stormed their home on Sunday.
Jahway Adams, also known as Kenton, was shot five times and died.
Adam’s girlfriend was shot in the leg twice, and is warded at hospital.
Around 10 p.m. gunmen broke into Adams’ home at Thompson Lane, Caura Road.
They shot the couple, took nothing from the house and left.
The girlfriend raised an alarm and police officers responded.
She was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where she was warded in stable condition.