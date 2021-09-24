Three persons, including two women, were brutally gunned down yesterday afternoon in El Socorro.
The deceased have been identified as Radishka Teemal David, 48; her son, Zachary David; and her mother, Rajkumarie Ria Teemal.
While up to press time, details on the incident were still coming in, the Express was informed that around 4.45 p.m. yesterday, a relative of the family, who is a Canadian citizen visiting Trinidad, went to the home.
He told police upon entering the home, he went to use a bathroom downstairs. While there, he heard a series of gunshots.
The man went upstairs and observed all three relatives slumped on a couch in the living room of the home.
They were not responsive.
The Express was told each victim had a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
The police were notified and a party of officers, led by PC Sanderson and PC Burnette, responded.
The killings have pushed the murder toll to 285 for the year to date.
The comparative figure for the same period last year was 305.