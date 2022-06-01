Burglars dig tunnel to access, rob bank

OVER the long holiday weekend bandits broke into Republic Bank at Southern Main Road, Couva, located obliquely opposite the Couva Police Station.
Police were contacted by bank officials shortly before 8 a.m. yesterday and informed that there was a hole in the wall at the back of the building housing the bank, and a hole beneath a building on the compound.
It was not immediately know how much money, if any, was taken.
Officers were told the building was last secured by security officials after bank employees left the compound last Friday afternoon.
It is suspected that tools were used in the criminal operation, but none were found on the compound by police.
Republic Bank posted a message on social media around 9 a.m. yesterday stating that the Couva branch was closed and advised customers to use its services via Republic online, the Republic Bank mobile app and its automated teller machines.
The statement read, “Republic Bank is confirming that a break-in occurred over the weekend at its Couva branch. An investigation has been launched into the incident and we are co-operating fully with the authorities. We can confirm that all customers’ records and files remain secured and the branch’s cash vault was not breached. As this is an ongoing investigation, the bank will be limiting any further statement on this matter at this time.”