Burglars dig tunnel to access, rob bank

OVER the long holiday weekend bandits broke into Republic Bank at Southern Main Road, Couva, located obliquely opposite the Couva Police Station.

Police were contacted by bank officials shortly before 8 a.m. yesterday and informed that there was a hole in the wall at the back of the building housing the bank, and a hole beneath a building on the compound.

It was not immediately know how much money, if any, was taken.

Officers were told the building was last secured by security officials after bank employees left the compound last Friday afternoon.

It is suspected that tools were used in the criminal operation, but none were found on the compound by police.

Republic Bank posted a message on social media around 9 a.m. yesterday stating that the Couva branch was closed and advised customers to use its services via Republic online, the Republic Bank mobile app and its automated teller machines.

The statement read, “Republic Bank is confirming that a break-in occurred over the weekend at its Couva branch. An investigation has been launched into the incident and we are co-operating fully with the authorities. We can confirm that all customers’ records and files remain secured and the branch’s cash vault was not breached. As this is an ongoing investigation, the bank will be limiting any further statement on this matter at this time.”

The Communications Workers Union (CWU), representing 376 of 468 retrenched employees of Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT), last night convinced the Industrial Court to have them retain all their terms and conditions of employment before the issuance of the retrenchment letters.

The People’s National Movement (PNM) Women’s League maintained this stance in a release, signed by its chairperson Camille Robinson-Regis, issued yesterday.

Robinson-Regis said it was unfortunate that the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha has extrapolated from what she said on the political platform about child marriages that she was referring to that organisation.

TWO men were shot dead at Temple Street, Arima, on Monday night by a group of men disguised in police operational wear.

Police said around 11.15 p.m., Myron Beckles, 26, of Temple Street, Arima, and Kylon Lewis, 27, of Arima Old Road, Arima, were liming with a group of people in the area when a black Nissan X-Trail drove into the area.

The limers thought nothing as the heavily-tinted SUV drove past them, police said.

A VENEZUELAN mother of two who has been living in Trinidad for over a year was abducted from her Wallerfield home early yesterday morning.

Police said around 2.15 a.m. Maryeisy Carolina Barrios Baldallo, 22, and her relatives, Alex Rodriguez, 35, and Levisa Garcia, 49, were at their home located off Demerara Road, Wallerfield, when five men arrived in a black coloured SUV.

