RESIDENTS of Beaucarro Road, Freeport, are said to be “elated” over a decision by the Funeral Directors Association of Trinidad and Tobago to scrap the development of a mass storage site in their area for deceased victims of Covid-19.
Head of the association, Keith Belgrove, announced yesterday that following the community’s public objections to the site being located on Beaucarro Road, a new location will be sought “in which we will be able to avoid the concerns of residents”.
Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh told the Express he was “happy to see good sense prevail” and that the scrapping of the site was “victory for the people”.
Indarsingh said he has since expressed to Belgrove that officials must not continue to make decisions, or act, in the absence of consultation with those who will be most impacted.
At a virtual news conference yesterday, Belgrove announced that the membership of the association had taken a decision “not to continue with the development of this site”.
“Wherever funeral services operate, we are partners with the communities,” Belgrove stated, noting that “the residents were quite upset” and the decision to scrap the site was taken “in that light”.
He added that the association will be revisiting the plan and “we will announce a new location for the facility in which we will be able to avoid the concerns of residents”.
Association surprised
Belgrove later stated that the association had been “surprised” when it “saw all the activities in the media” over the development of the storage site but felt it necessary to correct the situation.
He said it was decided that the best way to manage the issue was to scrap Beaucarro Road as the proposed site.
Belgrove said the association plans to reach out for support, whether from the Government or any private enterprise, adding that the “funeral homes could use the support right now”.
He said the turn of events “still creates a bit of stress in the marketplace but we will continue to support the RHAs (regional health authorities) and the country as we make this a reality”.
Belgrove also addressed concerns as to who was behind the decision to place the proposed site at Beaucarro Road, saying:
“I want to point out that this project has always been a private enterprise project, from this association of funeral professionals.”
Belgrove said, at this stage, the primary reason bodies of the deceased were piling up was due to their families being in quarantine.
He said most crematoriums are doing four to five, sometimes six cremations a day. When the daily average death toll from Covid-19 increased, he said, “we saw that we had the capacity to deal with the current situation”.
However, Belgrove stated:
“What is causing the pile-up, the primary reason, is that families are quarantined and as such cannot come out to pick up and plan the funeral service, as urgently as the community requires it. So in that light, we have this storage pile-up.”
He added:
“We are doing our best to ensure that in storing deceased persons, we maintain human dignity throughout.”
Trauma and anxiety
Indarsingh, as well as Chaguanas West MP and attorney Dinesh Rambally and attorney Kiel Taklalsingh, has been vocal on behalf of Beaucarro Road residents in objecting to the site.
Indarsingh said he has communicated to Belgrove that in establishing the storage site in the future, “that this pain, trauma and anxiety is not carried out in the other 40 constituencies”.
Acknowledging that if there is need for such a facility, then it must be established, Indarsingh also stated:
“I have also been advised by doctors and those in the medical fraternity, that there are lands available in the vicinity of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, where a Covid-19 treatment centre is currently operational. This is also the case with the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), and I understand that there are expanses of land available that are more appropriate for a facility of this nature.”
He added:
“I have also communicated to Mr Belgrove that, in going forward, people must be shown respect and their dignity taken into consideration, and this means proper consultation before taking decisions that strongly impact communities.”
He went on to commend the community for standing firm on the issue and disclosed that a meeting among the residents, himself, Rambally and Taklalsingh was scheduled for yesterday evening.
The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) had also raised a concern, saying the Hindu community was being impacted by delays in being able to retrieve the bodies of loved ones who died from Covid-19, in violation of the Hindu’s spiritual practices, SDMS head, Vijay Maharaj said. The SDMS has also taken to the court to challenge a ban on open-air cremations - the culmination of a Hindu funeral service, which authorities have said could violate the public health regulations against Covid-19.
Indarsingh has also taken issue with the ban on open-air cremations and said he hoped the Government’s unwillingness to discuss the issue was not “based on a stranglehold on crematoriums by any one person”.
He said open-air cremations were not exclusive to Hindus and called on Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, as well as Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram to “present the scientific evidence that open-air cremations will result in the spread of Covid-19”.
He said the Ministry of Health and CMO should be working together on the issue and called for the Government to lobby Chief Justice Ivor Archie to have the court matter brought forward.