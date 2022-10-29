Burna Boy wows in the rain

“IT WAS the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
That famous quote from 19th-century British writer Charles Dickens best captures the Burna Boy concert experience, on Thursday night, at Plymouth Recreation Ground, Plymouth, Tobago.
Burna, real name Damini Ogulu, was fantastic, the weather not so much.
Hundreds of patrons were forced to huddle under a sea of umbrellas, woven together to make a makeshift canopy, as incessant heavy rainfall pummelled the venue. The inclement weather made good of an earlier Orange Level Adverse Weather Alert by the T&T Meteorological Services and not only delayed the show’s start time, but also left most concertgoers wet, cold and uncomfortable.
Many dripping-wet fans were seen leaving the venue as the rain continued to hurtle down, leaving a wide expanse of muddy tracks. Those determined enough to stay were eventually rewarded for their tenacity when the “Ye” singer finally took centre stage when the rain began to ease after midnight.
Originally scheduled to perform at 11 p.m. Burna wore a black windbreaker with a hood to keep his long flowing locks dry. The African Giant, as the Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats superstar is fondly called, invited those that stayed to dance the rainwater off their bodies when he opened with his 2019 hit “Gbona”.
“Tobago, how you feeling? For those of you who don’t know, they call me Olugwana,” Burna said to loud cheers.
“Tobago, send me your location,” he added to even louder cheers before cuing his band into his 2020 hit with Dave, “Location”.
With the rainfall slowing to a drizzle Burna threw off his hood to ask the crowd if they were okay.
“How you feeling? If you feeling good tonight let me hear you say yeahhhhh,” he teased.
Their screams of ‘yeah’ tripled when he signalled his band into his 2019 monster hit “On the Low”. Umbrellas thrown to the sides, the entire crowd, police and fire personnel included, sang along to the song’s hook, bringing a pleased smile to the African pop star’s face.
TOMAC dropped the ball by not providing better flooring and cover for their ticket holders. The weather forecast was not a complete surprise as rain had been falling in Tobago all of last week.
The promoter also gets a failing grade for not responding and adapting to the situation quickly and allowing people to occupy the couple covered areas they did have at the venue. Event security was very discourteous with patrons and media alike seeking shelter.
Burna, however, gets full marks for understanding the plight of his drenched audience and connecting and checking in with them throughout his hour-long performance.
The African giant left his most ardent fans with a beautiful memory when he ended the set with back-to-back performances of his Billboard chart toppers “Ye” (2018) and “Last Last” (2022). Soaked and muddy many were seen embracing each other walking out of the venue in the drizzle singing the latter’s party-starting hook: “I need Igbo and Shayo”, which roughly translates to I need a smoke and a drink.
I’d say they earned it!