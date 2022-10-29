Burna Boy wows in the rain

Burna Boy

THE AFRICAN GIANT: Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy sings one of his hits during the opening

segment of his performance on Thursday night. Photo: CURTIS CHASE

“IT WAS the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

That famous quote from 19th-century British writer Charles Dickens best captures the Burna Boy concert experience, on Thursday night, at Plymouth Recreation Ground, Plymouth, Tobago.

Burna, real name Damini Ogulu, was fantastic, the weather not so much.

Hundreds of patrons were forced to huddle under a sea of umbrellas, woven together to make a makeshift canopy, as incessant heavy rainfall pummelled the venue. The inclement weather made good of an earlier Orange Level Adverse Weather Alert by the T&T Meteorological Services and not only delayed the show’s start time, but also left most concertgoers wet, cold and uncomfortable.

Many dripping-wet fans were seen leaving the venue as the rain continued to hurtle down, leaving a wide expanse of muddy tracks. Those determined enough to stay were eventually rewarded for their tenacity when the “Ye” singer finally took centre stage when the rain began to ease after midnight.

Originally scheduled to perform at 11 p.m. Burna wore a black windbreaker with a hood to keep his long flowing locks dry. The African Giant, as the Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats superstar is fondly called, invited those that stayed to dance the rainwater off their bodies when he opened with his 2019 hit “Gbona”.

“Tobago, how you feeling? For those of you who don’t know, they call me Olugwana,” Burna said to loud cheers.

“Tobago, send me your location,” he added to even louder cheers before cuing his band into his 2020 hit with Dave, “Location”.

With the rainfall slowing to a drizzle Burna threw off his hood to ask the crowd if they were okay.

“How you feeling? If you feeling good tonight let me hear you say yeahhhhh,” he teased.

Their screams of ‘yeah’ tripled when he signalled his band into his 2019 monster hit “On the Low”. Umbrellas thrown to the sides, the entire crowd, police and fire personnel included, sang along to the song’s hook, bringing a pleased smile to the African pop star’s face.

TOMAC dropped the ball by not providing better flooring and cover for their ticket holders. The weather forecast was not a complete surprise as rain had been falling in Tobago all of last week.

The promoter also gets a failing grade for not responding and adapting to the situation quickly and allowing people to occupy the couple covered areas they did have at the venue. Event security was very discourteous with patrons and media alike seeking shelter.

Burna, however, gets full marks for understanding the plight of his drenched audience and connecting and checking in with them throughout his hour-long performance.

The African giant left his most ardent fans with a beautiful memory when he ended the set with back-to-back performances of his Billboard chart toppers “Ye” (2018) and “Last Last” (2022). Soaked and muddy many were seen embracing each other walking out of the venue in the drizzle singing the latter’s party-starting hook: “I need Igbo and Shayo”, which roughly translates to I need a smoke and a drink.

I’d say they earned it!

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Another ‘big stage’

Another ‘big stage’

FROM crossing the “big stage” to being honoured on another, artist, designer and bandleader Rosalind Gabriel was yesterday awarded with an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine campus, for her decades-long contributions to culture.

With over four decades of involvement in Carnival, 73-year-old Gabriel has created a legacy of hard work and creativity, especially for her contributions to Kiddies’ Carnival. According to The UWI, Gabriel’s love for Carnival started during childhood in the 1950s as she would watch mas bands pass in front of her Stone Street, Port of Spain, home on their routes.

Sando hospital floods

Sando hospital floods

Former South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) chairman Lackram Bodoe yesterday lashed out at the Government, following a video on social media showing a San Fernando General Hospital staff member being given a piggyback by a man who was pushing a wheelchair with a patient, and walking through water along a corridor at the hospital.

The area was blocked off by chairs, which were moved for the three to pass. A woman is heard saying: “What is this? Watch what we reach to.”

Bodoe said the scene would be funny, were it not a real scenario at one of this country’s hospitals.

Burna Boy wows in the rain

Burna Boy wows in the rain

“IT WAS the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

That famous quote from 19th-century British writer Charles Dickens best captures the Burna Boy concert experience, on Thursday night, at Plymouth Recreation Ground, Plymouth, Tobago.

Trini firms share $100m THA contracts

Trini firms share $100m THA contracts

Three Trinidad-based contractors received close to $100 million in roadwork contracts from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) under the leadership of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

One contractor, Innovative Roofing Construction Ltd, a roofing company, received the lion’s share, with a $54.7 million contract for roadworks from Milford Road to Pigeon Point, Tobago.

JUDGE SUMMONS SIX MINISTERS

JUDGE SUMMONS SIX MINISTERS

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley, former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi and Finance Minister Colm Imbert are among six Cabinet members who are required to make themselves present before the High Court on November 9.

The order was given yesterday by Justice Devindra Rampersad after the granting of leave to former police commissioner Gary Griffith to file a claim for judicial review against the State over the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) Audit Report.

Rowley, Al-Rawi and Imbert along with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Energy Minister Stuart Young and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales are all required to be present before the judge as members of the National Security Council (NSC).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Another ‘big stage’

Another ‘big stage’

FROM crossing the “big stage” to being honoured on another, artist, designer and bandleader Rosalind Gabriel was yesterday awarded with an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine campus, for her decades-long contributions to culture.

With over four decades of involvement in Carnival, 73-year-old Gabriel has created a legacy of hard work and creativity, especially for her contributions to Kiddies’ Carnival. According to The UWI, Gabriel’s love for Carnival started during childhood in the 1950s as she would watch mas bands pass in front of her Stone Street, Port of Spain, home on their routes.

Sando hospital floods

Sando hospital floods

Former South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) chairman Lackram Bodoe yesterday lashed out at the Government, following a video on social media showing a San Fernando General Hospital staff member being given a piggyback by a man who was pushing a wheelchair with a patient, and walking through water along a corridor at the hospital.

The area was blocked off by chairs, which were moved for the three to pass. A woman is heard saying: “What is this? Watch what we reach to.”

Bodoe said the scene would be funny, were it not a real scenario at one of this country’s hospitals.

Burna Boy wows in the rain

Burna Boy wows in the rain

“IT WAS the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

That famous quote from 19th-century British writer Charles Dickens best captures the Burna Boy concert experience, on Thursday night, at Plymouth Recreation Ground, Plymouth, Tobago.

Trini firms share $100m THA contracts

Trini firms share $100m THA contracts

Three Trinidad-based contractors received close to $100 million in roadwork contracts from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) under the leadership of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

One contractor, Innovative Roofing Construction Ltd, a roofing company, received the lion’s share, with a $54.7 million contract for roadworks from Milford Road to Pigeon Point, Tobago.

JUDGE SUMMONS SIX MINISTERS

JUDGE SUMMONS SIX MINISTERS

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley, former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi and Finance Minister Colm Imbert are among six Cabinet members who are required to make themselves present before the High Court on November 9.

The order was given yesterday by Justice Devindra Rampersad after the granting of leave to former police commissioner Gary Griffith to file a claim for judicial review against the State over the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) Audit Report.

Rowley, Al-Rawi and Imbert along with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Energy Minister Stuart Young and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales are all required to be present before the judge as members of the National Security Council (NSC).

Recommended for you

Recommended for you